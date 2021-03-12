Animals The Dutch zoo sterilized the lion because it gave birth to many offspring

In Chile, lion sterilization was successfully reversed by surgery in 2016.

In the Dutch At the Arnhem Zoo, a vascular cut, or vasectomy, was performed on Thursday on an 11-year-old lion named Thor. The zoo says on its websitethat Thor had born a total of five offspring to two female lions last year.

Thor’s genetic heritage is now abundantly and adequately represented in European zoos, the zoo justified sterilization. The news agency Reuters and the British broadcaster BBC, for example, also spoke about the matter.

Thor the lion at a vasectomy in Arnhem on Thursday.­

Thorille no castration, i.e., removal of the testes, was performed because it affects the testosterone production of the animal. Male lions often lose their brush after castration, in addition to which they may lose their place as the leading male in the herd of lions, The BBC says.

In 2016, a Chilean zoo managed to make a male lion cuttingwith which the vasectomy was reversed. Seven months after the operation, the male Maucho escorted Masai as a female lion, and four months after the female gave birth two puppies.

Arnhemin according to the zoo, there are many successful examples of the increase of lions in zoos in Europe. In contrast, in the wild, lions do poorly: in Africa, their numbers have fallen by more than 40 percent in three generations, says the World Wide Fund for Nature WWF on its website.

There are about 23,000 to 39,000 lions in the world, evaluates International Union for Conservation of Nature IUCN. According to the covenant, the position of lions in nature is “vulnerable”.