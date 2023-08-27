Animals | The cows’ “occupational health doctor” trains the animals to obey: It is in everyone’s interest that the cattle are well, says Iris Kaimio

Veterinarian and animal trainer Iris Kaimio fell in love with cows as a child. Now he wants them to be healthy and well-being, because the work of a dairy cow is “the job of a top athlete”.

Who would you like to volunteer for a little teaching moment?

Iris Kaimio walks to the pasture with a big blue flycatcher and a feed stack. All the cows stare at the stranger, but the bravest of the bunch is Bureo. It approaches Kaimio with interest, who offers a fly swatter to sniff.

Bureo touches the puddle safely. Kaimio makes a click with his mouth and gives the cow some feed from the bucket.

Then he moves moves further away and again offers the ladle. The cow follows and touches it again. Again a snack and feed as a reward – and the same again.

“This way, the cow is happy to be separated from the herd. This was learned with the third touch,” Kaimio says.

The Bureo cow sniffs Iris Kaimio’s big blue fly swatter.

Are in the pasture at the Lappala dairy farm in Siilinjärvi Pöljä. Iris Kaimio is a veterinarian and animal trainer from Kuopio, who specializes in caring for and training cattle.

He works in the private veterinary company Emovet, which specializes in preventive health care for cattle. Kaimio usually visits cattle farms to take care of healthy cattle and tries to keep them healthy and well-being in the future.

He calls himself a “cow occupational health doctor”.

“They are hard workers indeed. The work of dairy cows is the job of a top athlete, as they can milk 70 kilos of milk a day. On this farm, the average yield of a cow is over 13,000 kilograms per year.”

Cows are not the first things that come to mind when talking about training animals. However, training is related to the welfare of the cattle, Kaimio says.

He does not teach the cattle circus tricks, but the correct behavior in handling situations. He also conducts Smart Cows trainings for those who work with cattle, so that they can better understand the cattle’s behavior and the reasons for it.

“Cows are smart and learn quickly. They also learn from all their experiences and remember them,” Kaimio says.

“That’s why it’s important to make the cow’s experiences as positive as possible or as little negative as possible. In this way, the procedures become more pleasant for the animal and easier for the person. And also safer: after all, it’s a big animal that can weigh 700 kilos as an adult.”

Avatar fell in love with cows as a child. It was a special object of infatuation, because the childhood home in Espoo’s Tapiola was far from barn life.

However, Kaimio’s childhood family spent the summers in a cottage in Rantasalmi in Etelä-Savo. There, Iris regularly visited a nearby farm. He got to see and work on the farm.

The animal-loving girl was happy to work with all animals, but she was most fascinated by cows.

“I always went there during the evening milking since I was seven years old. I really liked those cows. At home in Espoo, I was surprised. The others were horse girls, but I was a cow girl.”

Kaimio studied to be a veterinarian. He specialized in cattle and focused on preventive health care in his working life.

The experiences of cattle since they are calves affect their behavior as adults. Iris Kaimio with the calf at the Lappala farm.

Avatar has been training dogs since he was young. Education ideas expanded to cattle after Kaimio followed the daily life of farms. In the end, he studied to become an animal trainer and also specialized in cattle.

Enthusiasm for animal training was also increased by the fact that Kaimio was closely followed by an animal trainer Tuire Kaimion work. Tuire is the wife of Iris’ brother, who has trained animal actors in films and written books about training animals. The namesakes have also trained together.

Iris Kaimio wants to work for the smooth everyday life of farms.

“I see the cooperation between cow and human as really important. We Finns wouldn’t exist without cows.”

According to him, cows are needed if Finland is going to maintain self-sufficiency.

“Here in the north, we need animals that turn grass into food. With the help of cows, many famines have been avoided in Finland. Halla can take away the harvest of other crops, but the grass will always grow.”

According to Kaimio, farmers are currently working under heavy pressure, because cattle are at the forefront of the climate change debate.

“When we talk about climate change, there is a big difference, however, whether we are talking about Finnish or Brazilian cattle farming, which is mass production of meat and the rainforest is cut down in front of it. In Finland, milk production is based on grass and cattle are not fed soy. Animals are used for both milk and meat.”

On premises when visiting, Iris Kaimio immediately notices how cows have been treated in the past: do they have positive or negative experiences with people.

If the cow has a positive image of the person, the lesson will be learned quickly.

When training cattle, Iris Kaimio also uses an “artificial hand”, i.e. a glove attached to the handle of the brush. With it, he is able to teach the cows to touch more distantly.

It is rare that Kaimio is invited to the farm to train cattle. He usually teaches them during farm visits in addition to treatment activities.

“There is not much time available for one individual. You have to take advantage of those short moments with that animal.”

Kaimio teaches cattle to inject, for example, by first touching the injection site, i.e. the shoulder. If the animal stays still, it is rewarded, i.e. the grip is released. If the animal moves, the contact continues. By repeating this, the animal understands that staying still causes the touch to end quickly.

Gradually, the touch is changed to a small pinch, and soon you can already inject.

Animals training is based on knowing the species-typical behavior of animals and being able to read animals. According to the nickname, the basics of learning are the same for all animals. You just have to know what is the reward and what the punishment for each animal.

Cattle’s behavior is greatly influenced by the fact that they are herd animals and originally prey animals.

“Cattle spend most of their time eating and ruminating. And since they are herd animals, they like to do it at the same time. They don’t like to leave their herd,” says Kaimio.

In addition, cattle form lifelong friendships. Cows that have been raised together since they were calves may do everything together.

Due to their prey animal background, cattle are also cautious and monitor the environment for threats. If they interpret someone as a threat, they try to run away or hide, i.e. become “invisible”. Only as a last resort do they defend themselves, i.e. push or kick.

Peace is a trump card when handling cattle, Kaimio says.

Cattle have a wide field of vision and detect movement well. Instead, cattle’s stereo vision is limited. Therefore, they may mistake a shadow on the ground for a hole and be wary of it.

“The prey animal background also makes the cattle have to learn from the past and remember what they have learned. If they learn something, they will remember it for the rest of their lives,” Kaimio says.

“It makes training easy in that sense. They learn things much faster than dogs. If a positive reward is added to the training, learning will be even faster.”

Even in cattle, food serves as a reward. Getting to the herd is also a good reward. For some, crunching can serve as a reward. On the other hand, cows that are afraid of humans may experience being trampled as a punishment.

“Cattle also have differences in character. Some are calmer, others have a slightly cynical attitude to everything. Some people get more attached to people, others keep their distance,” Kaimio says.

For cows that have a trusting attitude towards people, crunching acts as a reward, but cows that are afraid of people experience it as a punishment, says Iris Kaimio. The social Bureo cow likes crunches.

That cows learn to act in handling situations in the right way, is also vital for cows.

This skill is tested especially when the cow calves for the first time and begins to be milked. Sometimes, during the first milkings, the cow kicks the milking machine away. The milking robot can reinforce wrong behavior by giving it food at the wrong time.

“However, the cow has to learn it. Otherwise, it won’t be considered,” Kaimio says.

According to Kaimio, even a cow that has learned to kick can be taught to stop unwanted behavior. It just takes a little more time.

“At the moment, that training is not being utilized, even if it would be financially more profitable than putting a cow to slaughter. It is also in the farmers’ interest to get the cattle to behave the way they want,” says Kaimio.

“It’s a really big loss if a cow has to be slaughtered because of problem behavior. It has been raised for two years as a heifer, and it would have a career ahead as a dairy cow.”