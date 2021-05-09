Animals The citizens’ initiative calls for the compulsory registration of cats – an initiative close to going to parliament

According to animal welfare associations, 20,000 cats are abandoned each year and only a few return to their owners.

All cats should be identified and registered. Cat owners should be required to castrate or sterilize free-range cats. This is required citizens’ initiative, which was signed by more than 49,000 people on Sunday night.

In order for a citizens’ initiative to move forward, 50,000 signatories are required for the initiative.

According to animal welfare associations, cats are Finland’s biggest animal welfare problem.

Food Agency and SEY in co-operation with the Finnish Ministry of Animal Welfare and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry according to the report the most serious animal welfare problems for cats are the free breeding of cats and the abandonment of cats.

About 20,000 cats come to Finnish animal shelters every year, and only a small part of them return to their owners. The number is probably even higher, as there is no comprehensive register of cats brought into the animal shelters and the number of cats is difficult to estimate.

Mandatory identification and registration of cats would, according to animal welfare organizations, make it easier to trace the owners of cats, especially those who end up in kennels. At the same time, they would shorten the care time for cats in found animal housing and reduce the cost of care for municipalities.

Animal Welfare Act with the new regulation Dogs will be required to be chipped and registered in Finland from 2023 onwards. For the time being, however, this does not apply to cats, although cats end up and are not picked up from foundations much more often than dogs.

The citizens’ initiative calls for legislation that would oblige the cat owner to ensure that the cat is identified by a microchip and that the identification is entered in a national register. The owner should also ensure that the credentials of the registry remain up to date.

Cats that move freely in the Helsinki area will have a lot of contacts with the city’s animal welfare control. Nearly 300 cats were cared for at the Viikki Animal Shelter last year.­

Identification chip that is, the microchip is a capsule about the size of a grain of rice that is placed under the skin of an animal. Each tag chip contains a unique set of numbers. With the help of the identification chip, it is possible to return a pet found to its owner once the chip has been registered.

The series of numbers contained in the chip can be read by a reading device, which can be found, for example, at veterinary stations, animal shelters and animal welfare associations.

Currently, cat identification is optional. The price of microchip alone varies from about 50 euros to less than a hundred. However, in various campaigns, the chip can have been around € 25 and included both an identification chip and registration in a particular database.

There are currently several databases. For example, many veterinarians register pets Siruhaku.fiservice. Chip registers are also maintained Turvasiru.fi mixed Cat Association.

In April, HS told of a Rontti cat that had been on the run for eight years and was found back home using an identification chip.

A year ago, the Nala cat, which also disappeared on a Swedish ship, was returned to its owner due to the chip. The cat was chipped and registered in the register of the Swedish Association for Animal Welfare.

Another requirement of the citizens’ initiative concerns the castration and sterilization of free-range cats, which would prevent the emergence of uncontrolled cat populations. Castration and sterilization of free-range cats would be the responsibility of the cat owner.

Food Agency in the report, estimating the number of cat populations in the areas was considered challenging. Predictions of the number of cats in the population ranged from zero in each region to as many as 15,000 cats.

According to the initiative, cat populations are very problematic, as they are often inbred and suffer from numerous health problems. In addition, they are often half-hearted and require taming to allow their relocation.

Managing populations is also very laborious and expensive, as information about an uncontrolled cat population often also comes too late.

According to the initiative, the current situation places a particular burden on animal welfare associations, which rely mainly on volunteers and donations.

If the number of stray cats decreases, the initiative would significantly reduce the burden on animal welfare associations. At the same time, the costs of municipalities, animal welfare associations and animal shelters will also decrease.