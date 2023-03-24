Animals | The chicken hawk broke into the attic, messed up the places and ate the food on Toinen linja in Kallio

A chicken hawk was found in the attic of an apartment building on the Second Line.

Emergency services received an alert on Thursday evening for animal rescue tasks on the Second Line. A bird that had invaded the attic of an apartment building was waiting for the rescuers at the scene.

The ringed bird was identified as a hen hawk dog. The hawk had ended up in the attic through some gap in the old house’s structures, he estimated Janne Kopra from the rescue service.

According to Kopra, hawks may enter buildings after, for example, pulu. That might have happened in these cases as well.

On the other line, the hawk had defecated all over the place and apparently eaten some food. The hawk was noticed by a resident of the opposite house, who saw the bird trying to get out.

“Feeling a bit exhausted”, Kopra describes the bird’s condition.

The rescue service caught the bird and transported it to Korkeasaari.