Animals | The cause of death of Hamina’s walrus was found out

Last The investigations of the walrus seen in Hamina and Kotka in the summer have been completed, and the likely cause of death of the walrus is now known. The walrus died in July when it was being transported to Korkeasaari.

According to the Food Agency’s announcement, the walrus probably died of starvation, poor general condition, and sudden heart failure caused by cardiac arrhythmia and subsequent cardiac arrest caused by stress.

In addition, aging-related changes were found in the walrus’s organs. The poor general condition of the walrus could also have exposed it to various infections and stomach ulcers, the release states.

