Animals | The cat attacked its owner – a rescue facility was needed at the scene

The cat’s owner’s legs were injured when the emergency services arrived. According to the fire chief, the owner did the right thing when calling for help.

Emergency services got an assignment in Tampere because of a cat that attacked its owner. The alarm for the animal rescue mission came just before two o’clock on Wednesday.

“The cat has become a puffer”, the fire marshal on duty described the rescue service earlier.

After half past four in the afternoon, the situation had already subsided. The owner of the cat was apparently in trouble inside the house earlier. At about three-thirty on Wednesday, the rescue service still tried to enter the target house.

“The rescue service managed to put the cat in a cage. Now the animal welfare association is checking why the cat had behaved furiously”, the fire marshal on duty at the command center Toni-Pekka Olkkonen says after half past four.

According to Olkkonen, the cat’s owner’s legs were wounded when the rescue service arrived. In this case, it was good that help had been called to the scene, says Olkkonen.

According to Olkkonen, the rescuers, who protected their face and hands from the cat’s scratching and possible bites, quickly got the cat into the cage.

Similar situations have befallen Olkkonen’s career before.

“I myself have previously been on a mission when a dog had a similar seizure. In such a situation, there is no way for a person to intervene”, says Olkkonen.

“Sometimes even dogs or cats can get – I don’t know what the right term is, but it’s a bit like an epileptic fit – and it goes completely mad,” the rescue service described earlier.

Animal rescue missions is currently plentiful. On Wednesday alone there have been tasks in Lemi, Siuntio, Lieksa and several in Helsinki.

Recently, especially birds, such as ducks and crows, have been chased in Tampere. The fire chief from the rescue service said earlier that he has never encountered more exotic animals.

He also hasn’t had to give first aid to, say, a dog, but fortunately someone who knows how to handle animals has always been with him on the trip.

According to the rescue service, the animal rescue task is always placed in the least urgent D task category.

“Quite a lot of tasks are directed to volunteer animal rescuers and conservation associations,” the rescue service said earlier.