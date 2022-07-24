Animals | The bird rarity spotted in Pohjois Savo was still seen in the area on Sunday

In Finland, the northernmost sighting of a little cormorant in Europe was made. According to the chairman of the local bird association, the individual seen in Siilinjärvi was still in the area on Sunday.

Of course On Sunday, Europe’s northernmost little cormorant still remained at Siilinjärvi in ​​Pohjois Savo.

The bird organization Birdlife Suomi announced over the weekend that Finland’s first sighting of a little cormorant was made in Siilinjärvi on Friday. Spokesperson of the organization Jan Södersved told STT on Saturday that it is the northernmost sighting of the species in Europe.

Chairman of Birdlife’s Pohjois Savo member association, Lintuyhdistys Kuika Eelis Rissanen said that the bird has been seen in the same area on Sunday as well. Rissanen got to see the bird himself already on Friday evening, shortly after the first information about the sighting came out.

“Yes, it feels great to see a rare species at home,” said Rissanen.

Read more: For the first time, a little merman has been spotted in Finland

In North Europe the rare cormorant came to the attention of bird watchers when an employee of the Yara factory located in Siilinjärvi noticed an exceptional bird in the factory area. The employee contacted the bird watchers who came to confirm the sighting.

Among other things, Yara, which manufactures fertilizers, has an apatite mine in the area, and the bird was spotted near the mine’s surplus sand spreading basin. Along with Rissanen, rare bird species have been seen in the area before. He estimates that the large area stands out from its surroundings, which is why it is also interesting for birds.

“It gives a seaside impression. From the air, it (the area) looks like it probably fascinates birds,” says Rissanen.

According to Rissanen’s estimate, the sighting brought two hundred enthusiasts to the outskirts of the area over the weekend. He believes that the bird can stay in the area for a long time because there were signs of feather harvest on the wing.

“It may close for a while, and when the closing is at an appropriate stage, it will then move.”

Rissanen estimates that the little cormorant goes to catch fish from the nearby lake, because it is known that there are no fish in the pools in the mining area.

Birdlife Finland spokesman Södersved previously said that the little cormorant spotted in Siilinjärvi is a young bird, no more than two years old, which is not yet at breeding age. According to him, the young individual has probably strayed from the general areas of the species in Northern Savo.

In Europe, the species is viable according to the European Environment Agency, and is common in Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria. However, the Little Sea Forest has spread westward in recent years.

Due to the spread of the species, Rissanen thought it was to be expected that the little merman would be spotted in Finland. However, he could not wait for it to be noticed in Pohjois Savo.

“Usually the new species are in the coastal area or in southern Finland,” said Rissanen.