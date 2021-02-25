Animals The bears woke up on Korkeasaari: the video shows how the animals immediately reached the snow

The female bears, who woke up from their hibernation on Thursday, wrestled and dug their old treats under the snow.

Warm the weather and melting snow woke the female bears from hibernation at the Korkeasaari Zoo in Helsinki.

The bears retreated to rest in late November. This winter, the bears woke up later than in previous years, Korkeasaari says in its press release.

For the first time, the bears woke up a few weeks ago during the shelter, but then they just content to eat a little and then continued their dreams for more than a frosty period.

On Thursday, one of the bears dug their old treats under the snow for the first time. The pair got their winter furs on the tree trunks and took the first bear wrestles together before retreating to nap.

After hibernation, it is good for bears to rub winter fur into the trees.­

Finland about 2,500 bears live in the forests. In the northern parts of the country, bears can sleep in the winter for half a year.

With the help of hibernation, the bears save energy to survive until spring, when the food of the forest is enough to feed the big eater.