In the movie of Finding Nemo, Marlin loses his wife and offspring, so he decides to go out in search of the only son he has left alive. In real life, this fish would have given up on Nemo, found another mate, and probably changed her name from Marlin to Marlina. clown fish (amphiprion) form pairs that live together for years in symbiosis with an anemone. As they show us in the Pixar film, this is a species vulnerable to predation, so it is common for one of the individuals in the pair to die. In that case, the single fish looks for a new companion. If it turns out that both are male, the larger one change your sex definitively and becomes female, since in this species they are the largest and most dominant.

In nature, sex change is considered a type of hermaphroditism, and it is not so rare. We call hermaphrodites individuals that can produce both male and female gametes. Approximately 5% of animal species have this ability, although if we eliminate insects from the equation, this percentage increases to 30%, since in this group all are unisexual. There are two types of hermaphrodite animals: simultaneous and sequential hermaphrodites. The first are those that function as females and males at the same time. A classic example is that of the garden snail, in which pairs mate and inseminate each other. There are also some species that can self-fertilize, such as the tapeworm, a flat worm that lives alone parasitizing the intestines.

Sequential hermaphrodites do not produce male and female gametes at the same time, but they do at different times in their lives. This would be the case of clownfish, but also of many invertebrates such as some cnidarians (the group that includes hydras and jellyfish), sea sponges, annelids, molluscs, flatworms, starfish or arthropods. Among vertebrates, sex change is widespread in fish and even occurs in some species of frogs. Therefore, this ability has evolved independently on many occasions, which means that it is a very good adaptation in certain circumstances.

Size Matters

The main explanation for the change of sex in nature is offered by the hypothesis of the size advantage, according to which sequential hermaphroditism is favored in those species whose individuals reproduce more efficiently with one sex when they are young or small, and more efficiently with the other sex when they are older or their size it is bigger. The timing and direction of the sex change will largely depend on the mating system these animals have.

A clear example is provided by fish that live in polygyny, that is, when a male monopolizes several females in reproduction. In these cases the conversion occurs from female to male. When the fish are small, they have no chance of reproducing as males, because there will always be another bigger and more dominant one, so it is better for them to be females until they reach a considerable size. The change from male to female is the most frequent in fish, having been documented in 305 species of the 450 that are considered hermaphrodites.

In coral reefs near several Japanese islands, it inhabits trimma okinawaa kind of orange fish with polygyny and capable of even change sex reversibly. Measuring just 30 millimeters in length, this fish is one of the smallest vertebrates in existence and is extremely vulnerable to predation. At any moment, another larger fish can appear and eat the dominant male and leave the females unable to reproduce. At least this would be the case were it not for the fact that the largest female in the group then becomes the new male.

If later another larger male appears, he has no problem reversing the process and acting as a female again. This bidirectional sex change occurs in 66 species Of fishes. Finally, the transformation from male to female is usually carried out by monogamous species such as clownfish, but with 55 species, it is the most infrequent.

As for the mechanism by which animals change sex, there is enormous variability, especially depending on how complex their reproductive system is. Take, for example, the common limpet (patella vulgata), a gastropod very common in the seas of Western Europe. This animal has neither ovaries nor testicles, but only one organ, a gonad capable of producing both types of gametes. For the limpet, the change of sex does not require a great anatomical transformation, it is enough to ask the factory for a different order.

Wakanda in colors

A similar thing happens to fish such as those of the genus Lythypnus, which in their gonad have mature gametes male and female, but for a time they only use those of one sex to reproduce. Anatomically, they are like a simultaneous hermaphrodite, but they are categorized within the sequential ones because science gives more importance to the practical aspect. After all, this is the one that counts when studying the adaptation that changing sex entails in evolution.

The individuals of the aforementioned T. okinawae, when they are young females, they have active ovaries and inactive testicles. To become male, they simply generate a type of steroid hormones that deactivate the ovaries and activate the testicles, that is why it is so easy for them to return to their previous sex. On the other hand, wrasses, a family of colorful fish that also have polygyny, undergo a greater transformation in their reproductive system, since initially they have an ovary that completely becomes a testicle. In this case, the change is irreversible.

There are so many species and the variability is so great that science has not yet documented all the ways in which animals change sex. In fact, the oceans are still home to many species totally unknown to humans. In 2019, a nice species of wrasse (Cirrhilabrus wakanda, in honor of the Marvel franchise) with a very colorful purple coloration. When females become males, not only do they change their reproductive system, but they also get a yellow spot on their heads. This year 2022 another species of wrasse has been documented for the first time (Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa) who, on becoming a male, dresses in very bright colors to court females. It will be that from experience you know well what they like.

