Animals | Tero Lehterä ordered an end spike, but the vet was late – now the star stallion is a big consumer of rubber toys

The funeral of the Emperor was not held. Bursting with the joy of life, the stallion is today a big consumer of toys.

From a small one sometimes the spirit is stuck. Among others, the World Cup golden lion has seen this from the field Tero Lehterä.

Last May, the ice hockey man’s top horse Imperator seemed to have only the sky as the limit when he cruised to a stunningly overwhelming victory in the Kuopio Stakes.

Half a year later, the horse jumped the sky in completely different, much sadder moods.

It had been decided to stop as a result of a serious injury.

A grove waited Emma Väreen the veterinarian he ordered at the stable. Goodbyes, a closing spike, and after that the Imperator’s journey to the horse angels would have begun.

Whether the guardian angel was on earth jumping on a horse or not, in any case, fate completely reversed the course of things.

The vet was not seen or heard from. He had had more urgent work to do.

Without the vet’s schedule change, Imperator would be just a memory.

Now the horse is playing in the stable with a rubber ball, full of joy and joy of life. And the owner sometimes gets carrots to pop.

“Imperator was supposed to be discontinued on December 4th. However, the veterinarian couldn’t get there then,” says Lehterä.

“On the same day, I saw how the horse, which was kicking its leg, was happy and enjoying its life. I decided to let it live.”

If the owner is a hockey player, his horse is more of a ball player. It loves to bounce and bounce rubber balls.

“The Imperator must have destroyed about ten orbs. I’ve told Emma to buy more orbs for storage, because they seem to be wearing out quite a bit.”

Playing on vacation, the 5-year-old stallion also jogs. It has returned to coaching after a long break.

Lehterä hopes that the Imperator could be seen with a number plate on the side with a caviar already in the summer. However, he cannot draw skyscrapers from gloomy starting points.

“You have to be realistic. The hoof bone in the horse’s leg was broken so badly last summer that after listening to the vet, I was 99.99 percent sure that it would not be alive, let alone a racehorse,” says Lehterä.

“Anyway, now it’s in normal training in Emma’s hands. The recovery has progressed, and it’s already been ridden at 1.40-1.45 speeds. We just have to hope that its leg can take it all.”

Imperator’s former trainer Hannu-Pekka Korpi and Lehterä commented on Imperatori’s injury last summer.

Tero Lehterä

Korpi said at the end of May that the stallion was being prepared at the horse clinic in Tampere Jukka Houtun for surgery. He could not say anything certain about the fate of his protégé before the operation.

“It all depends on how successful the surgery is. If the screws can be properly attached to the small piece of bone, Imperator can recover as a racehorse. If this is not successful, the risk is that it will have to be stopped”, Korpi lamented at the time.

Owner said in early autumn that Imperator’s recovery from the operation had not progressed as hoped. It was in rehab Mari Kolkkinen in the stable in Lempäälä.

“Houtu’s statement a while ago was certainly not very hopeful. Let’s put it this way, if my hope for Imperator’s return to the racetrack was sometimes in the order of one percent, now it is three percent. It requires a big miracle,” Lehterä said.

He mentioned that he was willing to bet 10,000 euros to see if Imperator would still become a racehorse.

“If it doesn’t get better, I can sleep peacefully at night and think that I’ve done everything possible for it. The nurse and the vet have been doing a great job with Imperator all along,” Lehterä said in September.

At the end of the year, Lehterä transferred Imperator to the Väre stable to wait for the end, when all hope was already lost after rehabilitation attempts.

“I wanted it to die in the same place where it was born,” explains Lehterä.

A funeral is not liked.

On the other hand, Vihti now waits to see if the super-talented horse will return to ride his competitors on the trotting tracks.

A detective-like story has developed around the life-loving Imperator. Time will tell how many pages still need to be written.

“Hopefully the horse’s story will continue and have a happy ending. It has already been the project of so many people,” sighs Lehterä.