Animals Tassel ears and a “very cat-like visit” – Ilves sneaked into the yard of a detached house in Kirkkonummi in the middle of a clear day

An endangered and cautious feline is a very rare sight in the wild.

In Kirkkonummi the resident family got a surprising guest around their detached house on Wednesday day. The lynx slowly crawled from the edge of the forest in front of the house in Porkkalanniemi and remained calmly sitting around, looking around.

A rare sight was witnessed by a mother who worked at home as well as a family dog ​​and daughter. Together, they watched the lynx pass from the second-floor window of the detached house.

“We wouldn’t have noticed anything, but the dog started barking and growling,” says a woman from Kirkkonummi, who remains anonymous.

Family the dog always loudly announces ordinary guests around the house, such as white-tailed deer or roe deer. However, the lynx dog barked differently, and it made the daughter of the family follow a walker in the woods. Soon a cat-like creature crept into the cracks of the trees.

“I’m sure it was a lynx. It had tassel ears and the visit was very cat-like. ”

The lynx sat down and continued after some time about 60 meters of its journey towards the woods that continue on the other side of the house.

Later, traces of lynx’s paw marks were found in the yard, but they were several days later. Based on them, it can be concluded that the lynx has walked on the plot before and walked very close to the front door of the house.

“There’s a little bit of deer carcasses and hoof pieces in this yard. When we walk with a dog in this environment, so often the dog finds something and starts digging out some pieces of hoof. ”

According to the woman, the lynx seen from the window looked in good condition and large.

“It was mind-boggling, it was really big and the paw print was big, almost ten inches long. And proud and calm it seemed, there was nothing to feel like in a hurry. It was a great experience. ”

A total of 33 lynx sightings have been made in Kirkkonummi this year.

Lynx is the only wild feline in Finland and meeting it in the wild is quite a rare experience. The hunt almost destroyed the lynx, but today its population is fairly stable.

The lynx male’s life cycle can be at its widest up to 1,000 square kilometers, says the expert Jussi Ristonmaa From the lynx center. The female’s body is much smaller. The lynx’s mating season is currently underway and is especially causing males to move over large areas.

“There may be a pair of female limbs in the life cycle of a single male, but the life cycles of females do not usually intersect. Males, on the other hand, do not tolerate other males in their own environment. ”

Ristonmaa says that seeing a lynx in the wild is quite rare, especially since the animal usually moves at night.

According to Ristonmaa, it is very common for a lynx to pass right next to the front door of a residential building.

“It’s been the age of it all. Some individuals get used to and adapt to life near people, and especially when they find that there is food near people, such as ferns and others, then it attracts. ”

According to Ristonmaa, however, the majority of Finland’s lynx population is so-called forest individuals, which avoid densely populated areas and circulate outside them.

Uusimaa has about 120–130 lynx over one year old. Throughout Finland, the population is about 2,100 years old lynx.