Animals Such a Finnish horse has not been born for years – Parvelan Retu has won practically everything and now it wants to enter a record number of mares

Finnish horse horse Parvelan Retu has won almost everything with his racing career. Now a lot of foals are wanted from an exceptional stallion for a closed Finnish horse population.

“Sporty. Very airy, rhythmic trot, sinewy effort. Very obedient and sensitive to drive. Been exceptionally victorious. Has been the best in the age group at the age of 3, 4 and 5 based on speed and winning amount. ”

Among other things, this was recorded in the breeding evaluation of 6-year-old Finnish horse horse Parvela Retu. The stallion was awarded the best first prize at breeding days, during which the ravenors who receive a breeding permit in Finland are judged. However, the evaluation and the prize do not tell how rare the Finnish horse Parvelan Retu is.

“This is a very exceptional age group peak. Although the age groups of Finnish horses are always of higher quality, it is rare for one horse to take the whole pot, ”Hippos’ Breeding Director Minna Mäenpää evaluates.

Parvela Retu’s racing career is overwhelming. The stallion has won all but one of his races and earned over 280,000 euros from the trotting races. At the age of 3, 4 and 5, it has been the best Finnish horse in its age group in terms of both speed and winning amount.

Coach coach and co-owner Petri Laine answers the phone on his horse farm in Orivesi.

“It’s just unbelievable that such a horse has happened to me. Some have been doing horse work for decades and never encounter such a horse. Maybe Retu will not really understand the finesse in years, ”Laine estimates.

In the case of Parvela Retu, the praise threatens to wear out.­

Parvelan Retu originated when its mother Maiskaus, a tough racing herself, came to treat Laine. The owner of a mare Marjo Vanninen suggested that Laine make a mare a foal. Laine chose Leasing, who is well-known as the father of the foal, who is, among other things, the father of the trotting king Köppinen. Retu was born in the summer of 2015.

“It was just an ordinary foal, it didn’t differ from the other foals in any way,” Laine says.

It was easy to teach all the basic skills of a horse to Parvelan Retu. But when it first got the carts behind it, it stopped in those places and refused to move anywhere.

“When Retu realized that the carts had to be pulled, there were no problems after that,” Laine says.

When Retu was 1.5 years old, Laine felt for the first time that there was something exceptional about her foal.

“I felt it even though I hadn’t taught more than three horses to ride.”

When Laine started to ride a 2-year-old Reto a little stronger, it turned out that the trot is easy and balanced.

“And a little while sucking, there was always more momentum.”

At the age of three, a winning streak began, with no end in sight.

Petri Laine and Retu.­

“Very uneasy to check and object. ”

The breeding board recorded a negative assessment of Retu’s nature. It was based on a veterinary inspection on the day of breeding. Petri Laine says the inspection went well until the teeth were reached.

Retu was so nervous about the dental checkup that it couldn’t be done. The result was delivered from the equine clinic afterwards.

“A good racehorse is bound to have a little character. It can’t be quite a leper, ”says Laine.

All riders instead praised how great the stallion is to ride. Laine signs this.

“Retu is like a car. Can drive at any speed, the stallion accepts everything. It goes like a train on its tracks. ”

Although Retu showed a strong competitive character in the breeding evaluation, at home its usage number is 10. Ori’s caretaker is Laine’s 13-year-old Emmi-daughter who can lead the horse to the orchard without any problems. For many Oris, that would be out of the question.

Only the carriage made the young Retua nervous at the top. The problem was solved when Retu bought a Lennu pony as a travel companion. Today, only tractors are a problem.

“They are afraid of them for some reason. Fortunately, the instructor Hannu Torvinen knows it and doesn’t go close to machines when heating trotters. ”

“ “Of course we hope that the breeding will not accumulate very much for one stallion.”

Parvelan Retu poses as coach and co-owner Petri Laine cleans up.­

Competition results got the mare owners interested in the stallion already when it was 4 years old. Last year, Retu stepped in for the first time. In the first year, it was the most popular Finnish horse with 101 mares. However, trips to a nearby breeding station consumed Oria. For this year, Laine hopes to have the permits and facilities ready for her own stallion station.

Hippos’ Minna Mäenpää estimates that since Retu is an exceptionally good racehorse, it is a valuable addition to a closed and small Finnish horse population.

Ori’s inbreeding percentage is low, meaning that her father and mother are not closely related to each other. It does not suffer from the most common hereditary diseases of Finnish horses, such as loose fires, ie skeletal development of the legs and summer rash.

“Of course, we hope that the breeding will not accumulate very much for one stallion. However, the most important thing for the population is that the most popular stallions are not closely related to each other, ”says Mäenpää.

“ “We want to keep it in good spirits.”

Retu entered more than 101 mares last year.­

Parvelan Retu is being painted with a great future. It is already compared to the all-time trotting king Viesker. However, Petri Laine wants to take it one day at a time.

“The horse has already given us so much more than we could have ever hoped for.”

For every good Finnish horse trotter, there is a wish for the Royal Trotters. According to Laine, the time for the competition may not be yet this year. He doesn’t want to put a young horse too early in a place that’s too difficult.

“We make all the decisions on horse welfare above. We want to keep it in good spirits. ”

Came to the King Raves or not, the coach is grateful for every day with Reto.

“There’s never a loop that would go bad. I get in such a good mood every time I get to drive it. I could never hope for that. ”

Parvelan Retu is the Finnish horse that has earned the most at the age of 4 and 5. It is run by Emmi Laine and coached by Petri Laine. The cat’s name is Vilkas.­