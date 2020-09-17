Animals Strange mass deaths of birds in the United States

At least thousands, even millions, of birds have died in the southern states of the United States. The reason is unknown, but experts suspect they may be due to the weather or the smoke from the West Coast wildfires.

Kerttuleja, swallows, bruises: the mass deaths of birds are amazing in the United States.

According to biologists in the state of New Mexico, thousands of dead birds have been found in recent days. Professor at the State University Martha Desmondin according to them there may be a total of millions, says Britain broadcasting BBC.

So far, there is no certainty as to the cause or causes of the mass death, but they are suspected to be related to smoke from wildfires that may have affected the lungs of the birds. Another option might be the weather. Colorado, for example, has had exceptionally cold and snowy snow recently, which may have forced birds to change landscapes.

New Mexicon in addition, many dead birds have been observed in neighboring states such as Texas, Colorado, and Arizona.

“This is crushing,” Desmond, a professor of wildlife conservation and ecology, described the number of dead birds to the local To the KRQE news site.

According to Desmond’s observations, mass deaths began in August. Now Desmond is trying to figure out what has happened. It requires, for example, an assessment of the condition of the birds at the time of death.

New Mexico’s forest authorities asked the public for help on Friday and hoped residents would report their findings. According to the authorities, not all of the dead birds have been migratory birds, but birds that live in the area throughout the year have also been found dead.

For the KRQE news site, Professor Desmond estimates that the dead birds are insectivorous species. Some of them, according to Desmond, have also behaved exceptionally sleepily and brought people close.