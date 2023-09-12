Animals | Spotless baby giraffe was immortalized in pictures in Namibia

The animal was discovered just weeks after a spotted giraffe born at a Tennessee zoo made global news.

In the wild for the first time ever, an extremely rare spotless giraffe has been captured in photos, according to a foundation focused on the protection of giraffes from the bulletin.

The unusual apparition has been reported by, among others, a news channel CBS News and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The spotted baby giraffe was captured in pictures at a private reserve in central Namibia with its mother. The photos were taken by a nature photographer Eckart Demasius.

Full brown the baby giraffe was born just weeks after a spotted giraffe was born at a zoo in Tennessee, USA.

Read more: The baby giraffe was born without spots

A giraffe born at Bright Zoo quickly became global news and was dubbed the world’s only member of its species without spots.

Before the arrival at the Tennessee Zoo, the previous spotted giraffe had been born at the Tokyo Zoo more than 50 years ago.

Bright’s the zoo organized a competition to name the little newcomer. CBS News according to which the giraffe was named Kipekee, which means unique in Swahili.

Spots are important to giraffes, as they are meant to help the animal blend in with nature. In addition, they are part of its temperature regulation system. The giraffe can release heat from small blood vessels running under the skin in spots.

The giraffe population has decreased rapidly in recent decades. Illegal poaching and habitat fragmentation are the biggest threats to the species.