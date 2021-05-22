Animals Spectacled bears appeared in the Inca city of Machu Picchu, Peru, abandoned by tourists

The spectacle bear is the only bear species that lives in tropical South America.

Two spectacle bears have appeared in the Inca city of Machu Picchu, a popular tourist destination in Peru, according to Reuters.

The video attached to this article shows how an adult female bear and its cub move along city walls.

The Incas abandoned the city on the Andean ridge in 1572 after losing to the Spanish conquerors. Founded in the 15th century, the city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

There is also a nature reserve in the area.

“Tourists there are few, and the animals feel they can come to Llacta [vanhojen kaupunkien seudulle Andeille], because there are no authentic ones, ”commented the mayor of Machu Picchu Darwin Baca To Reuters.

“There have always been bears in the area.”

Machu Picchu, like many other tourist areas, has been silenced due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

The spectacle bear is the only bear species that lives in tropical South America. It is classified as endangered because the species is in danger of extinction.