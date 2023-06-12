Animals | Small children tortured seagulls in a paper bag in the school yard: “Very creepy”

Children were playing with seagulls in the yard of an elementary school in Herttoniemenranta. According to an active member of the Animal Protection Association, bullying animals is unfortunately common. The events have caused widespread uproar in the local Facebook group.

The capital the animal protection association was informed on Wednesday that the children had put two seagull chicks in a McDonald’s bag and torn the chicks apart in the yard of Herttoniemenranta elementary school.

Saru Rinne is a former activist of the Animal Protection Society of the Capital, and the Animal Protection Society asked him to check the situation on Wednesday night.

According to Rinne, another group of young people or children had contacted the animal protection association. They had also been waiting for Rinne to arrive.

Rinne says that both seagulls had a problem with their legs and one had a wing hanging off.

“I had to make the decision to take Loki into custody because of the injury. It is heartbreaking to take chicks away from their parents. Birds mourn their lost chicks.”

The children who reported the situation had estimated that the children who threw the birds would have been around 4-8 years old. According to them, the children’s parents had been there.

When Rinne made it to the schoolyard, the children who reported the matter were still there.

Seagulls went with Rinne first to the premises of the animal protection association for the night and the next morning to the Korkeasaari Wildlife Hospital.

“One can only hope that the chicks will recover, but the other bird’s leg looked bad.”

He would hope that the mistreatment of wild animals would be dealt with more thoroughly.

“I would hope that if you witness animals being bullied or hurt, you would take evidence on the phone. A criminal complaint should be filed.”

According to Rinne, no criminal and child protection reports have yet been made about the beating that happened at the school in Herttoniemenranta. The school has still been contacted because the situation may have been recorded on surveillance cameras.

Similar ones According to Rinne, the cases are unfortunately common. He lists examples he has heard from other activists: a stork has been stoned, a stick has been pushed through a hedgehog, and goslings have been run over with an electric scooter.

“This is not an isolated case. It’s scary what keeps happening. Someone should get a rat.”

In addition, Rinne calls for parental responsibility if a child bullies an animal.

“They have a responsibility to teach that all life is valuable. This is not just our home.”