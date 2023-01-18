Animals | Sint Maarten plans to kill all its vervet monkeys

Sint Maarten’s intention is to capture and cull at least 450 vervets. The reason behind the termination decision is the proliferation of alien species on the island.

of Sint Maarten the government has approved a shocking plan to kill all the vervet monkeys in the area, say the Dutch, among others De Telegraaf and a British magazine The Guardian.

Sint Maarten is an autonomous region of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Caribbean Sea.

Vervet (Chlorocebus pygerythrus) is a monkey belonging to the green maracas. The reason behind the termination decision is the proliferation of alien species on the island. Vervets are found mainly in sub-Saharan Africa, but today tens of thousands of them live on the islands of the Caribbean Sea. Monkeys are believed to have spread to the islands in the 17th century with Europeans as pets.

of Sint Maarten the aim is to catch at least 450 vervets in the next three years and kill them. Population surveys conducted in 2020 estimated that there are approximately 450 monkeys on Sint Maarten. The estimate of the population size has not been updated, but it is believed to have increased.

“The number of vervets on Sint Maarten will increase if no measures are taken. The consequences for Sint Maarten’s original ecosystem would be really serious,” says the Nature Foundation St. Maarten in its announcement. The organization is to carry out the killing of the monkeys.

“When a species spreads to an area from which it is not native, there are often no predators in the area to keep the population size in check,” said the head of the organization Leslie Hickerson.

Decision has also attracted criticism. Critics of the decision have demanded that instead of killing the vervets, they should be rendered incapable of reproduction.

Founder of the South African Vervet Monkey Foundation Dave Du Toit does not believe that radical surgery of the strain will work.

“I think a better and more publicly acceptable approach would be male vasectomy and female sterilization,” says Du Toit, according to The Guardian.

Local farmers have complained that vervets are destroying crops. Du Toit says that the matter could be solved with research and training.

According to him, at least it should be looked at, “where, how and which food scraps that attract monkeys are disposed of”.

on Sint Maarten in addition to 450 vervet monkeys, about 44,000 people live here. The island itself is divided roughly in half between Holland and France; the other half of the island is a French overseas local government region called Saint-Martin.

According to De Telegraaf, it is not yet known whether Saint-Martin will participate in reducing the vervet population.