Animals | Shark Puri Esa Autero at the end of a surf trip in Florida – Now tells about his scary moments

A shark bit Finnish Esa Autero on the back on a Florida beach when he was in waist-deep water at the end of a surfing trip.

of Florida Lives in Lake Worth with his family Esa Autero spent the day at a familiar New Smyrna beach in Central Florida on July 15. The day was over, and Autero’s family was already leaving for home.

“At the end of the surfing trip, I went to clean the sand from the boy’s shirt. I was sitting in waist-deep beach water when a shark unexpectedly came from behind and grabbed my back. It happened so fast that I didn’t have time to react in any way. I only saw a dark shadow over my shoulder,” says Autero.

Autero had time to think that it had been some kind of large crab. Walking back to the beach, he tried the bite mark.

“There was some blood, not much, but still. I also felt that my back was getting stiff,” he says.

It quickly became clear that the bite was caused by a shark. Autero’s party called a lifeguard to the scene, who took down all possible information.

“Then a report was made. I went to the doctor for a while, the wound was cleaned there and I got antibiotics.”

Sharks are not uncommon on New Smyrna Beach or other Florida beaches. Autero says that a young girl was recently reported to have been bitten by a shark at the nearby Fort Piers beach.

“They move diligently at a certain time of the year. The fact that there are more people in the water this summer certainly also affects the observations.”

Autero had no fear of another shark encounter. He says that he stayed out of the water for a few days so that the wound would heal and the medicines would have time to take effect.

“If you start to get scared, it’s the same as staying on the beach completely. I have already advised the children to look where the school of fish is moving, and if it looks like there are bigger fish in the school, to go further. In the future, of course, we need to look even more closely at what is visible in the water.”

The wounds healed without stitches. Also, the bruise on my back has already faded.

Auteroa it amazes me how quickly everything happened. In the blink of an eye, in shallow water.

“The bite didn’t feel like an animal had slammed its jaws together and bitten. Rather, it felt as if the back had been hit with a board with nails. The blow was quite hard,” says Autero.

Autero’s fishing acquaintance has estimated, based on the tracks, that it would be an approximately 1.5-meter shark.

“If that has been the case, of course it could have made a much worse impact. Now, luckily, I survived with a scare,” he says.

The incident has previously been reported on, among other things MTV and Evening News.