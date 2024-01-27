Animals | See the photo of the animal that caused the police search in Lauttasaari – according to the expert, it “could” be a wolf

According to Milla Longa, who saw the animal, it seemed healthy. Despite the search, the police did not find the animal.

Helsinki Living in Lauttasaari Milla Lonka happened to look at the street from the window of his house on the night between Thursday and Friday, and was confused.

On Otavantie, right next to the Lauttisen shopping center, there was an animal that looked very much like a wolf running around in the middle of the street. At first Lonka wondered if it could be an exceptionally large dog.

“Then I thought that maybe it is a wolf. I happened to have my phone with me, and I took a picture of the animal with the thought that if it (the picture) would be helpful,” says Lonka.

Longan the sister encouraged him to call the emergency number. The emergency center further reported the observation to the police.

“The police called me and asked me to describe the animal. I also sent them a picture I took of the animal. They then went looking for it in the direction of Vattuniemi.”

The hip does not know if the animal has been caught.

“Other people have spotted it too, but I don't know if it's the same wolf.”

HS Mediated Photo taken by Longa of the Helsinki Game Management Association For Sebastian Nilsson-Ollandt.

Nilsson-Ollandt said that he studied the picture together with other experts.

“There, with the professionals, the picture was twisted and turned. Since the picture is of rather poor quality, nothing can be said for sure. We think it could be a wolf, but it could also be some other animal,” says Nilsson-Ollandt.

According to him, it is rare, but not completely unusual, for a lone wolf to get lost in an urban environment like Lauttasaari.

“Perhaps one wolf passes through Helsinki a year,” says Nilsson-Ollandt.

Helsinki the communication of the police command center said on Saturday that the police received a report of a possible wolf sighting after two on the night before Friday.

The patrols went to check the area, but the animal was not encountered. The police are therefore unable to confirm whether it was a wolf or some other animal.

According to the communication of the police command center, wolf sightings can be called to the emergency center, which informs the police about the task.

Milla Longan according to Otavantie, the animal that was jolted on Otavantie did not seem starving, but rather as if it had been looking for something.

“Maybe it was in the forest, there are quite a lot of hares here. What I noticed: Susi behaved calmly and seemed to be in good health. At least I didn't think it was particularly thin or starved.”

Lonka has even considered whether the animal could belong to the wolf pack that disappeared from Raasepor last April, from Helsingin Sanomat also wrote. There have been no observations of the alpha female that led the pack since April, and no observations of any kind have been made of the movements of the wolves that have settled in the Snappertuna and Inkoo area.

“Hopefully, the case ends well, and the wolf gets to safety,” says Lonka.

Correction 27.1. 7:22 p.m.: The police command center was told about the task on Saturday, not Sunday, as was erroneously stated earlier in the story.