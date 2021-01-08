Animals Scientists found two dwarf giraffes from across Africa: “We were very surprised”

The height of the animals is only about half normal.

Scientists astonished to find two very rare dwarf giraffes thousands of miles apart in Africa, according to Reuters

In the British Medical Journal in a published study, researchers report on short-lived giraffes observed in Namibia and Uganda in recent years.

“It’s fascinating what our researchers found. We were very surprised, ”describes one of the founders of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. Julian Fennessy To Reuters.

Normally Giraffes grow to a height of 4.5 to 6 meters and are therefore able to easily pluck leaves from the tops of trees. They are the tallest mammals in the world. However, the giraffe found in Namibia in 2018 was only 2.6 meters high. The giraffe, photographed three years earlier in a Ugandan nature park, was 2.8 meters long.

The giraffes appear in the video associated with this article.

Researchers according to the dwarf giraffes have a long neck, but their legs have remained short. In the wild, short-lived animals are rarely observed because of their poor chances of survival.

“Unfortunately about that [lyhytkasvuisuudesta] there is probably no benefit. Giraffes have grown taller to reach taller trees, ”Fennessy estimates.

Probably the dwarf giraffes will not be able to mate either.

Giraffes are endangered. Over the last three decades, their number is estimated to have fallen by 40%. In total, there are an estimated 111,000 giraffes.

However, with conservation measures in recent years, the species has also recovered.