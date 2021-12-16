Animals Scientists found the first millipede over a millipede

According to the study, an approximately 10-centimeter living underground organism has 1,306 feet.

Australasia Scientists have found an organism of more than a thousand feet for the first time, according to news agency AFP and National Geographic.

The invertebrate organism was found at a depth of about 60 meters below the surface of the earth in the Australian mining area.

It got its Latin name eumillipes Persephone according to Persephone, the god of the underworld of Greek mythology. In Greek European Unionprefix means real. Latinan milli and pes words, on the other hand, translate into a thousand feet.

Millipede the ribbon-like body is about 10 centimeters long and less than a millimeter thick. A total of 1,306 feet has been found on it. Its body is colorless and has no vision, which is typical of organisms living underground throughout its life cycle. The head of the millipede is conical, which helps it to progress in the soil.

Until now, arthropods belonging to arthropods have not lived up to their name. The previous record for the number of feet in a known species was 750. The record was held by a U.S. resident in California. a millipede about three centimeters long.