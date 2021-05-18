Animals Saimaa ringed seals fought for the resting stone, dramatic moments from the first rumble of spring were recorded in Norppalive

Norppalive’s relaxed atmosphere was abruptly shattered on Tuesday as the Saimaa ringed seal tried to conquer another ringed stone.

Multi considers WWF ‘s Norppalive to be a relaxing watch, as Saimaa ringed seals often lie on rocks in a very relaxed atmosphere during the broadcast.

On Tuesday, however, the calm atmosphere of the broadcast was abruptly broken when one Saimaa ringed seal tried to conquer the resting stone seen in the live image from another ringed seal.

The Saimaa ringed seal lay on a rock in the afternoon until another ringed seal suddenly attacked underwater against its speciesmate.

Norppa quickly rose from a lying position to defend his stone and roared to an uninvited guest.

The skirmish between the wrinkles escalated into a fight as they attacked each other. Eventually, the ringed drips from the rock into the water to crawl.

The battle lasted twenty seconds. The ringed seal then parted into the water to observe the situation. Neither returned to the stone at least immediately.

At issue was the first inter – ringfire in the spring at Norppalive, says WWF ‘s communications director Joonas Fritze by text message.

“There were a couple of fights last spring,” Fritze says.

WWF’s Norppalive opened this spring for the fifth time in early May.

The purpose of Norppalive is to promote the protection of Saimaa ringed seals by raising awareness of the life of ringed seals in Saimaa. This spring, for the first time, the broadcast will also include sounds.