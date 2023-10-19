Animals | Roope the dog saved his owner, who slipped in the mushroom forest and fell off the cliff

German shepherd Roope saved his owner, who had slipped in the mushroom forest and hit his head. For this brave act, the Kennel Association awarded it the title of hero dog.

“All happened really fast. I rolled down the cliff and lost consciousness,” says the Helsinki resident Nina Hedkrok.

The surprising accident happened in September 2022, when Hedkrok was with his dog Roope on a normal morning run on Hallainvuori in Viikki. He was wearing hiking boots with fire blades and a bag in case he found, for example, horn mushrooms or funnel-shaped mushrooms along the way.

However, while collecting mushrooms, Hedkrok suddenly slipped on wet leaves, fell off the rock and was left lying on the ground.

Roope the dog did not stay idle. Signs were found in Hedkrok’s trouser leg that the German shepherd had tried to pull its owner closer to the road where people were moving.

In all Hedkrok estimates that he has been on the ground for a very long time, even several hours.

“Roope never abandoned me, but stayed with me to warm me up,” he says.

The dog was lying on top of its owner and barking loudly. It had most obviously attracted the attention of passers-by. An older man finally arrived at the scene and called 911.

Hedkrok says that he was completely “shocked and unaware” of what had happened. The phone had also been left at home to charge.

“The man said that he came to the scene when he heard the dog howling absolutely heartbreakingly,” says Hedkrok.

Rescue personnel when he arrived, Hedkrok had caught such a bad cold that he couldn’t be cannulated.

Hedkrok was rushed to Töölö hospital, where he was diagnosed with several broken bones.

Roope, on the other hand, was taken to a foundling house, from where it later ended up in Turku for temporary treatment.

The unfortunate events did not end there, because during the same trip to the hospital, Hedkrok learned that he had cancer. The cancer surgery and treatments could only be done after Hedkrok had recovered from the accident.

Roope was only able to permanently return to his home in April.

“That reunion was something absolutely incredible. The dog was so happy,” says Hedkrok.

Roope-koira will be awarded with the title of hero dog in December.

Touching the story makes the owner remember the moment Lician Franze, better known as Roope, became his dog.

The breeder had wondered why Hedkrok chose the most bossy individual from the litter.

“I said that it will still be a good and loyal dog. I saw it right away.”

Roope is one of the 22 dogs that the Kennel Association awards the title of hero dog this year. The title of hero dog can be awarded to a dog that has significantly contributed to the fact that one or more human lives have been saved.

Hero dogs are awarded in December at the Dog Fair in Helsinki.