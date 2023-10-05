Thursday, October 5, 2023
Animals | Research: Animals fear humans more than lions

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 5, 2023
in World Europe
Giraffes, zebras and warthogs fled the sounds of people more surely and faster than the roar of a lion.

Prey animals clearly fear humans more than lions, says a study conducted in South Africa. In the study, savanna wildlife almost always ran away from humans and tended to run faster than when they spotted a lion.

The study was conducted in the Kruger National Park in South Africa by playing the sounds of humans and lions from loudspeakers at the animals’ watering holes. The speakers turned on when the camera detected an animal ten meters away. In the recording, a man and a woman conversed in the local language in a calm voice.

Animals ran away from humans twice as often as lions. 95 percent of the species chose to flee humans, and they fled humans about 40 percent faster than lions. Among other things, there were giraffes, leopards, hyenas, zebras, kudus, warthogs and impalas at the drinking places.

“Lions should be the scariest, but humans were much scarier,” said one of the authors of the study, Liana Zanette. Zanette kept score according to The Guardian newspaper a bit depressing.

According to Zanette, fear significantly weakens the animal’s well-being. Even in the study, it had to stop drinking in order to escape. Research shows that the presence of tourists in natural parks affects animals more than is considered, even if people just speak in a calm voice.

The study was published in Current Biology.

