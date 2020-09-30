Animals Report: Illegal trade in tigers also takes place in the EU

Between 2013 and 2017, 95 seizures of tigers took place in the EU.

Endangered illegal and legal trade in live tigers and their parts also takes place in the European Union, according to WWF and the Wildlife Trade Organization. from a recent report.

According to the report, live tigers have been traded to China, Thailand and Vietnam, among others. According to the organizations, trade is made possible by inadequate legislation and inadequate controls.

Organizations According to the study, between 2013 and 2017, 103 live tigers were exported from the EU. During these years, Britain was still part of the EU.

In addition, 84 animals were transported through the area. According to the organizations, the export of all tigers was allowed.

Of the 187 tigers, 43 were exported from the countries for commercial purposes, the rest for non-commercial purposes to zoos, for example.

“In practice, this means that some of the animals may end up in tiger farms, for example, where parts of them may end up for sale. Parts of captive tigers for sale make it difficult to identify parts of wild tigers and control illegal trade. In addition, they can increase the demand for tiger parts, ”said WWF Conservation Specialist Tanja Pirinen says in a press release.

According to WWF and Traffic, “tiger farms” in Asian countries maintain illegal trade in endangered cats and their parts.

According to the report, there is also illegal trade in the EU and the UK. Between 2013 and 2017, 95 seizures of live tigers, tiger parts or tiger products were made in the area.

Living private ownership and keeping of tigers is still allowed in 14 countries in the EU and Britain, according to organizations.

Of these countries, the report focused on examining in more detail the situation in Britain, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany and Italy.

According to the report, national legislation is deficient and the registration and breeding of privately owned tigers is not adequately controlled. However, in licensed and accredited zoos, controls work well.

In Finland, keeping tigers in private ownership or in a circus, for example, is not legal.

WWF calls on the EU and the United Kingdom to ban trade in captured tigers, their parts and products.

According to the organization, private ownership of tigers must also be banned unless controls are significantly improved.