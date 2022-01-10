Animals Recent pictures of the “reindeer” that hosted Helsinki: A veterinarian guesses a fugitive as a wild deer, but only one thing about the animal is certain

A veterinarian from Korkeasaari met the animal on Monday at 12 noon. It is probably a rare wild deer, but it can also be a reindeer that has traveled far and wide. It is difficult to distinguish subspecies without a DNA test.

In Helsinki a reindeer suspect who wandered over the weekend still won’t get the curious townspeople out of torment.

The veil of mystery has hardly opened so far. No one knows which route the animal ended up in Helsinki’s North The Hague and finally in front of the Pasila police station, where it was caught by the police on Saturday. Also, no one yet knows for sure what the species of animal is.

A DNA test has been performed on an animal currently housed at Korkeasaari Zoo, the results of which are expected to be feverish. The test is expected to reveal the species of animal, but an exact schedule is not yet available.

From High Island it is commented that the animal is doing quite well in relation to the conditions. Last spring’s vase was brought to the zoo on Saturday anesthetized and in poor condition. The vet met the animal on Monday at 12 noon.

“The animal is already moving calmly on its own feet and eating lichen. However, it is very sensitive to people, ”says a spokesperson for Korkeasaari Mari Lehmonen.

According to Lehmonen, the animal is now allowed to rest, as it is clearly stressed about its city tour and capture. Now the animal has medication that soothes.

Interested citizens will not be allowed to see the convalescent. The animal spends its time in the outdoor enclosure on Talosaari, where Korkeasaari Wildlife Hospital operates.

The species of animal is not known. However, according to the vet, it has a lot of “deer characteristics”. Still, reindeer have not been ruled out either, as the DNA test has not yet been completed. The red deer is a wild relative of the reindeer that has adapted to the snowy coniferous forest.

“The species is still under construction.”

However, one thing has already been confirmed: the animal is a male. It survived when the animal urinated.

The mystery animal there are thus two leading conjectures about the subspecies: either it is a reindeer (whose parent form is a mountain deer) or a wild deer. In any case, both subspecies of deer would be a very rare guest in the Finnish capital.

The future of the animal is still open.

“It all depends on whether it’s a reindeer or a deer,” says spokesman Lehmonen.

In the case of a reindeer, it is practically a domestic animal and is likely to be returned to the reindeer husbandry area. If it is a deer, it is likely that it will be returned to the wild, Lehmonen says.

“Of course, the condition of the animal must also be taken into account.”

In 2016, a new Metsäpeura Life restoration project began, in which Korkeasaari also participates. During the project, deer will be returned to the wild in Southern Ostrobothnia and Pirkanmaa, in the vicinity of Lauhanvuori and Seitseminen National Parks.

The Finnish deer is rare. It is found in Kainuu, Finland (about 500 individuals) and, thanks to transplantation, also in Suomenselä (about 1,000 individuals). In addition to Finland, deer are currently found only in Russia in Viena Karelia. There are an estimated 4,500 of them in the world.

There are about 200,000 reindeer in Finland alone – and they basically live in a reindeer husbandry area in Lapland.

“Yes, it’s also special if it’s a deer.”

The animal was also photographed on Sunday.

Bridge currently in the Korkeasaari deer herd there is a deer Maxi born in 2015 and three claims: Krusa, born in 2013, and young Olivia and Pax, who arrived in 2020 from the Swedish zoo in Järvzoo. In the spring, usually in May, a few calves are born.

Vasas, which were born in Korkeasaari during the project, will be transferred to strengthen the reindeer population in southern Suomenselä.