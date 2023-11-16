Animals | Rare reports of a pair of wolves in Vantaa

A dog walker said that two large dog-like animals came ten meters away on the jogging path on Tuesday. Experts think that it was a pair of wolves looking for their own territory.

Vantaa Several sightings of a pair of wolves this week are suspected in Petiko and Askisto.

The first observation was made on Tuesday evening in Petiko’s outdoor recreation area, where a dog walker was approached by two canines, which, according to him, were clearly larger than a dog.

The dog walker had a large dog himself. He said that the pair came about ten meters away. The operations manager of the Vantaa game management association tells HS about the matter Juhani Laitinenwho discussed the matter with the dog walker on the phone.

The game management association tried to verify the sighting, but there are a lot of dogs walking in the Petiko area and the couple was walking in a grassy field, so the tracks of the wolf could not be distinguished.

The observation was also recorded in the Natural Resources Center’s (Luke) Paw system, which monitors the population and movement of wolves in Finland.

About the pair of wolves there were also two sightings the next day, i.e. on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday between 2 and 3 o’clock, from Askisto near Petiko.

Laitinen of the game management association thinks that it might be the same pair of wolves that were seen in the summer in Nurmijärvi, Hyvinkää and Vihti.

“They are probably on a short trip looking for their own territory and have now continued to larger forests when there have been no more sightings,” says Laitinen.

Natural Resources Center (Luke) research professor Ilpo Kojola thinks that it may very well have been a pair of wolves. Dogs are less active at night than wolves.

However, it is difficult to say anything for sure, as there are no pictures or recognizable tracks of the observed animals.

Kojola says that pairs of wolves looking for their own territory sometimes get lost near settlements, but the cases are rare. More often, lone wolves that are just looking for a partner drift to the settlement.

If a wolf goes with another, it has already found a partner and is looking for a suitable territory where it could start its own pack.

“The hikers may be on an expedition. Young wolves move more than older wolves,” says Kojola.

He believes that the supposed pair of wolves in Vantaa will continue their journey towards less populated areas. Wolves are attracted to southern Finland by the amount of food suitable for them, i.e. especially deer and roe deer, but wolves also want a wide, peaceful territory.

There are usually too many people moving around the settlement for wolves.

Is it’s really unlikely that wolves would be dangerous to humans, as they usually avoid humans, says Kojola. Dogs, which are usually attracted to wolves because of the same genetics, are at greater risk.

For example, a wolf can interpret a dog as fighting for the same food.

Fear and worry about wolves are understandable reactions from Kojola.

“The researcher’s words often do not help here, but there is no need to be particularly afraid.”