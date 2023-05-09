Animals | Police suspect: Jykä sea eagle was killed in Puolanga

The Jykä sea eagle had been monitored by satellite since April 2020.

Police suspects that a sea eagle named Jykä has been killed at Puolanga in Kainuu.

The police say in the bulletinthat the Oulu Police Department is investigating the suspected murder and is requesting observations on Kotka’s movements from the end of 2022.

The Jykä sea eagle had been monitored by satellite since April 2020. The killing is believed to have taken place in Puolanga’s Joukokylä along Taivalkoskentie.

The eagle’s satellite transmitter was found a week ago near the most recent locations, says the bird organization Birdlife Finland. At the moment, according to the organization, it seems as if the transmitter was removed with a bladed weapon. However, the bird has not been found.

In the police bulletin it is pointed out that killing rare and protected birds is a nature conservation crime, which can result in “a loss of thousands of euros”. The sea eagle is valued at 7,400 euros.

Any tips about the incident are requested to be reported to the Oulu police hotline on 0295 416 194 or by email to [email protected]

Birdlife Suomi says that Jykä’s eagle was only the second adult sea eagle whose lifestyles have been monitored in Finland with a satellite transmitter. Kotka has been popular, among other things, on social media.

“Jykä was followed and known by thousands of people,” the police write.