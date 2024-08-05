Animals | Pirjo Sundberg was surprised in the backyard of his terraced apartment: The little Repo resident was taking a nap in the garden swing

Animals|The urban fox took a nap in the garden swing in the backyard of a terraced house in Naantali.

City fox enjoys himself in the backyard of a terraced apartment in Naantali. The animal took an hour-long nap on the lawn last week on Thursday. Apartment resident Pirjo Sundberg followed the activities of the fox.

After waking up from the grass, the fox stretched, yawned and jumped into the garden swing after an even more comfortable sleeping pad to continue his nap.

“The fox must have been in a playful mood, because it rocked for a while before curling up to sleep,” Sundberg describes.

The red-furred guest spent another hour napping on the garden swing.

“Just like any other fox, he slept there, sometimes he turned his side,” says Sundberg.

According to him, the fox has been running around the yard for a few days.

“I first saw that God is a big cat,” Sundberg laughs.

He tells that one day the young fox Kelli was on the grass enjoying his catch. A tail could be seen from the fox’s mouth, which Sundberg thought belonged to a squirrel.

Natural Resources Center According to (Luke), foxes are excellent adaptors, so they are found in all kinds of habitats, including more and more in cities. For example, a fox ventured into the center of Helsinki in June.

According to Luke, the fox usually moves at dusk and rests in several different places during the day. A fox often seeks out, for example, a rock hole or a cave, but apparently a garden swing is also a suitable place for a nap.