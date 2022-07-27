Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Animals | Pigs escaped from a slaughterhouse in Lappeenranta, at least one hit a car

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2022
in World Europe
Other observations of pigs have been made along highway 6 and Mattilantie.

From the slaughterhouse pigs have run away this morning in Lappeenranta, the Southeastern Finland police say on Twitter.

According to the police, at least one pig has collided with a car on Vaalimaantie and died. Other sightings of pigs have been made along highway 6 and Mattilantie, the police say.

“The pigs have been moving in Lavola and in the vicinity of Lappeenranta airport”, inspector Ben Grundstrom The Southeastern Finland police say.

“According to our current information, there have been eight pigs that have run away. We received a notification about this from the emergency center a little after ten in the morning.”

According to him, most of the pigs have already been caught. He could not say the exact number, but estimated that a few more animals were on the run.

Grundström did not know how the pigs managed to sneak away from the slaughterhouse. He also did not specify in more detail which slaughterhouse it was.

The police ask people to report sightings of runaway pigs to the general emergency number 112.

