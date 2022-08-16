Animals | Pienpetorauta has been gnawing the mother bear’s leg for a year – Now the police want to kill the bear, which was saved by the citizens’ anger last summer

The injured bear already received a termination decision from the police last year, but after the anger of the citizens and the appeal of the spouse of the president of the republic, it was decided to save the bear.

Police has decided to kill the injured mother bear moving around Joensuu’s Eno. The bear is unable to use its other front leg, which was caught by a small carnivore last year. Now, according to estimates, the leg is inflamed.

According to the information of the Eastern Finland police, it is the same bear that was walking around in the same area with a leg arrester a year ago. Then the police tried to catch the mother with a trap before, but failed. After that, the police made termination decisions for the entire pesuee and after that only for the mother.

This angered the citizens, and even the spouse of the president of the republic petitioned for the mother bear Jenni Haukio. In the end, the police said they were trying to save the bear. The bear was supposed to be put to sleep for the irons to be removed, but it was not managed to be caught before it went into the winter nest.

This year the observation of the bear after hibernation was made on July 21 in Eno.

This year, the police have decided again that the bear must be killed. The official termination decision will be made during this week. The reason is that, based on the evaluations of the veterinarians heard by the police, the bear has been injured too seriously by the iron.

The police refer to the Animal Protection Act in their termination decision. Pain, suffering and agony are criteria for euthanizing an animal.

“According to the Animal Welfare Act, if an animal is in such a situation that keeping it alive is obvious cruelty towards it, the animal must be euthanized,” the announcement explains.

Pienrauta was left on the mother bear’s front leg already a year ago. Photo from July 2021.

Veterinarians according to the pain caused by the snares affects the animal’s activity in many ways, such as food acquisition and movement.

Since the iron is most likely deep in the tissues of the animal’s leg, removal would require a surgical operation. It would probably be a large and painful operation, which would be dangerous for both the bear and the people involved.

Since the bear’s foot is inflamed, without antibiotics and other follow-up treatment, the risk of a serious inflammatory condition is really high. The inflammatory condition often leads to the death of the animal or at least impairs the animal’s ability to obtain food, take care of the pup or survive hibernation.

In addition, according to the police, it is not appropriate to carry out the operation in off-road conditions.