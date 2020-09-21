Animals Pet neglect appears to have increased – Police found two starving dogs in the trunk of an abandoned car

SEY advisers have already received contacts seeking to get rid of animals acquired during the corona.

Police patrol notice a car driving into a ditch on the side of the road for an unknown reason. As police investigate the car more closely, they spot a carrying case with two abandoned dogs in the trunk.

The incident is one of many and occurred in early September. The patrol took the dogs, a dwarf pinscher and a Russian to the Karaja discovery animal home. It receives found animals in the Jyväskylä and Muurame areas.

The dogs were hungry, and the teeth of the other dog were in poor condition. This indicates that dogs have been neglected for longer.

Shaking is unfortunately quite typical, says the person in charge of the operation of the animal house Katri Raatikainen.

Raatikainen has worked in animal protection for ten years and he has run the Karaja Discovery Animal Shelter for six years. The seizures of animals have increased during that time, Raatikainen says.

The background is usually the owner’s substance abuse and mental health problems. The animals taken to the animal shelter, on the other hand, are mainly cats and dogs, but sometimes fish have also ended up in Raatikainen.

Finland animal protection According to the SEY, the number of animal protection notifications has been steadily rising since the beginning of the corona crisis.

Compared to the beginning of the year, the number of announcements has increased by about a third, CEO Maria Lindqvist says.

According to Lindqvist, this can also be due to the fact that people at home notice more easily than usual what is happening in the immediate area.

SEY has been carrying out systematic monitoring of electronic animal welfare notifications on a weekly basis only since the beginning of this year, when the organization introduced a new system.

Organization It also receives information from its animal welfare advisers, who number about 70 throughout Finland. According to the advisers, the cases involving pets have become more serious than before.

“Direct cruelty and violence against pets, they say, has increased in recent years,” Lindqvist describes.

The Food Agency is also reported increased pet neglect. With regard to animal welfare notifications for pets, the number of urgent and serious animal welfare cases has increased.

There where seizures of found animals vary by year and weather, abandonment and neglect of animals occur more evenly. In the Karaja Animal Shelter, several such cases occur every month.

According to Raatikainen, owners usually show up after a while, but there are also those who do not ask for their animals.

Since the owner of the Miniature Pinscher and the Russian Toy did not show up for more than a week, Raatikainen posted a picture of the dogs on Facebook. Social media has become an invaluable tool.

“Even now, the owner was determined in an hour,” Raatikainen says.

Legally the animal is equated with property, the owner of which is entitled to recover his property. The owner will be charged care fees.

Not everyone wants to pay, so the animal may be abandoned at the animal shelter. Sometimes Raatikainen would not want to give the animal back to its owner.

“If, for example, I don’t think a bit that animals will be well cared for in the future.”

Vet may impose a care obligation on the owner, which requires the pet to be used, for example, by a veterinarian.

If the same animal appears to the authorities several times and the regulations are not followed, the animal can eventually be removed from the owner.

According to Raatikainen, there are such “loyal customers” in both animals and humans: Either the same animal comes to the animal shelter again or the same person always takes a new animal, which in turn ends up in the animal shelter.

Sometimes the person himself is in such poor condition that he feels that he is taking good care of his pet, when in reality this is not the case.

“He may not see the situation of his pet. The apartment can be dirty and full of rubbish, rubbish and faeces, ”says Raatikainen.

The saddest cases are those pets that the owner just leaves behind, for example when moving out of the apartment.

“Then someone will sometimes find the animals there if you find them.”

Corona year has affected foundry homes in such a way that the number of found animals initially decreased when movement restrictions were imposed.

Instead, people got excited to get pets: The Kennel Club said puppies go into trade more than they are born. Animal welfare organizations, on the other hand expressed concern pets taken as a whim of the exception.

Even Karaja is constantly asked about pets. No one has yet brought an animal to the animal shelter that they had taken until the Korona period, but Raatikainen believes that it is only a matter of time.

SEY’s According to Lindqvist, animal welfare advisers and member associations have already received contacts seeking to get rid of animals acquired during the spring.

There have also been more reports of runaway dogs and barking dogs from neighbors.

Lindqvist is also concerned that financial problems may be reflected in the neglect of pets, for example by raising the threshold for taking a sick animal to the doctor.