Animals | Parents are worried about wolf sightings on their children's school trip in Raasepori – The Petoyhytsinen is in favor of “wolf rides”

Timo Rossi, a person in contact with animals, supports so-called wolf rides, i.e. school rides for children in areas where wolves are known to be on the move.

When from Rasepor Jessica Aminoff On Thursday, the spouse was taking the family's preschool-age child to school, he made an observation on the yard road that scared the child's parent on the way to school.

“The wolf was about 100 meters from the house. It wasn't afraid even though it was startled, but calmly started to frolic”, says Aminoff.

It wasn't the first time. According to Aminoff, wolf sightings have been recorded on their and their neighbors' game cameras for the past year and a half, most recently in the past week.

The situation worries parents. Aminoff's first child has been attending preschool five kilometers away in the center of Bromarvi since autumn. At first, the school taxi picked up the child from the family's home.

“Then something changed and now the school taxi can't pick him up from home, but he has to go to the meeting place, where the ride picks him up. Other children come to this gathering place, but our child is the only one,” says Aminoff.

When Aminoff complained about the matter to the municipality's education department, the municipality granted the family 40 cents per kilometer as compensation for the parents to transport the child to the meeting place.

The distance from the family home to the pick-up point is about a kilometer. The family had just thought that the child could have started riding to school independently on a bike. Now, a wolf sighting made during the day has caused the family to panic.

Raaseporin predator contact person Timo Rossi says that the pair of wolves seen in Bromarv are most likely the same individuals that have moved in the Tenhola–Hanko axis before. In the past, wolves have been spotted in different areas on the Salo–Raasepori axis.

Probably the same wolves were recorded on Aminoffie's game camera a year ago as well.

According to the observations that have come in now, Rossi considers it possible that a smaller territory is emerging in the area between the previous two.

“The female is probably a descendant of the herd that used to move along the Salo-Raasepori axis. The male may have wandered here from the Punk pasture,” says Rossi.

Rossi understands the parents' concern. He would consider it important that schoolchildren could be offered extra school transport in wolf areas. This does not only apply to Bromarvi, but to the whole of Raasepori, he states.

“It would be extremely important and would prevent conflicts between humans and wolves,” says Rossi.

Raaseporin cultural and welfare director Tina Nordman says that the municipality's general principles for school rides are the same for everyone.

“We have 27 different routes for school transport and a specific schedule on the route, which means that we don't have the opportunity to pick up children from the front door,” says Nordman.

In the areas where wolf sightings have been made, the municipality has granted assistance to the guardians for transporting the child to school.

Jessica Aminoff however, it is not always possible for parents to transport the child themselves. Aminoff's spouse works day jobs elsewhere and he himself takes care of the farm's animals, such as cows and horses, every day. The family also has two younger siblings, the younger of whom is only six months old.

“We can't be on duty there every day when the first-born comes home by taxi or taken away every morning,” says Aminoff.

According to Aminoff, the road in question would be dangerous even without wolves. A preschooler has to leave home at half past seven, when it's still dark in winter.

“The road has an 80-kilometer limit and no lights or light traffic lanes at all,” says Aminoff.

The road that a preschooler should take himself to get a taxi.