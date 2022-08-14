Animals | Norwegian walrus Freya was killed by the authorities to ensure the safety of people

Despite numerous calls, people did not leave the walrus alone.

Norwegian authorities announced on Sunday that As Freya the named walrus has been killed. The highly publicized young female walrus has been making headlines since July 17, when it was first spotted on the beaches of Oslo.

The news agency AFP reports on the matter, among others.

Director of the Norwegian Fisheries Agency by Frank Bakke-Jensen according to which the termination decision was based on an assessment of a “continuing threat to people’s safety”.

According to Bakke-Jensen, relocating Freya was considered, but it was ultimately not considered possible.

“We carefully went through all the options. We concluded that the animal’s well-being could not be guaranteed with any available means,” says Bakke-Jensen in the press release.

According to the release, Freya was killed in a “humane way”. Its body will be examined next.

Norwegian authorities already said earlier this week that they were considering killing Freya because the crowds wouldn’t leave the 600-pound animal alone.

Despite numerous warnings, several people went near the walrus to look at the animal or take pictures of it. According to the Fisheries Agency, some also threw objects at the walrus and went swimming near it.

The Fisheries Agency published last week picture, where a large number of people stand within touching distance of a walrus. The picture also shows children.

Walruses do not normally attack people. However, they may do so if they feel threatened.

Freya was especially known for his habit of climbing onto the decks of boats to poop. Sometimes the boats that were hit by it could barely support its weight.

Freya was also seen, among other things, chasing a duck and attacking a swan.

Most of her time on Oslo’s shores, however, Freya slept. Walruses can sleep up to 20 hours a day.

The name Freya refers to the goddess of beauty and love in Scandinavian mythology.

Freya climbed onto the boat on July 20 in Oslo.

Typically walruses live in arctic regions. However, Freya managed to travel to the coasts of the United Kingdom, Holland, Denmark and Sweden before Norway.

The walrus is a protected animal species that mainly eats marine invertebrates such as molluscs, shrimps and small fish.

Also in Finland, there was extensive news in July about the lost walrus in Hamina. An attempt was made to transfer the walrus, which was in poor condition, to Korkeasaari for treatment, but it died during anesthesia.