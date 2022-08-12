Animals | Norwegian celebrity walrus Freya is threatened with euthanasia – people do not give the animal peace, despite the calls

People have not left the walrus alone, so it is feared that it will cause life-threatening situations.

Norwegian authorities are considering euthanizing celebrity walrus Freya over fears it will harm itself and others.

Despite numerous calls to keep their distance, people have not stayed away from the 600-kilogram female walrus.

“People’s careless behavior and failure to follow the recommendations of the authorities can put lives at risk”, spokesperson of the Fisheries Authority Nadia Jdaini says in the announcement.

“We are now investigating other means, and euthanasia may become a real option,” he continued.

As Freya the named walrus has been in the headlines since July 17, when it was first spotted on the shores of Oslo.

Walruses usually live in arctic regions. They can sleep up to 20 hours a day. However, Freya’s dreams are in jeopardy because the curious people who come to photograph her do not give her peace.

“Mursu’s health has clearly deteriorated. It doesn’t get enough rest. The experts we consulted suspect that it is stressed,” says Jdaini.

Although walruses do not usually attack humans, they may do so if they feel threatened.