Animals | No owner was found for the dog found in Helsinki

The dog found in Helsinki's Pihlajamäki was delivered to the Viikki Foundling Zoo, where it waited for its owner for more than two weeks. Since the owner was not found, we are now looking for a new home for the dog.

Helsinki Messages said on Saturday about a small dog that was found two weeks ago running around in Helsinki's Pihlajamäki.

Helsinki Anna Jantunen told HS that he caught a dog dressed in a jacket and harness, which seemed friendly and in good condition.

The grey-black cairn terrier was delivered to Viikki's rescue zoo, where it has spent the last couple of weeks waiting for its owner.

On Tuesday, the male dog's announcement disappeared from the foundling zoo's website. Does this mean that the dog's owner has finally been found?

About the owner there is still no information, says the media representative of the Helsinki Animal Protection Society (Hesy), which runs the discovery zoo Mari Aro.

Since the dog had already been in Viiki for 15 days, his treatment days were full. According to Aro, this means that the dog's picture was removed from the site and it was transferred to Hesy's ownership.

Now we are looking for a new home for the dog in accordance with Hesy's investment practices. The website of the association has listed animals looking for a home.

Cairnterrier was not on the list, at least as of Tuesday afternoon. However, Aro says that dozens of applications for the dog have already been received.

According to Aro, people always get very excited about animals that have reached the public. According to him, it's great that people want to help.

“However, we would like to remind you that we have many dogs looking for a home. Especially large-sized dogs have to wait for a home with us for long periods of time, and there are hardly any applications for them,” says Aro.

The owner the missing cairn terrier has caused a lot of concern on social media in recent weeks.

The fate of the dog and its owner has been discussed in many Facebook groups. Local animal lovers even took printed notes with the dog's picture to the vicinity of the discovery site, but to no avail.

Many readers who have been in contact with HS have wondered if the dog doesn't have a microchip. Mari Aro says that the dog's chip cannot be found in the databases. He can't comment on Siru's possible foreignness.

Anna Jantunen, who originally found the dog, also wonders how the dog could have been on the run for so long.

“One has to hope that nothing has happened to the owner himself. Quite a strange thing,” he told HS on Saturday.