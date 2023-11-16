Animals, no more food tests: an open source platform will take care of it. The proposal

Food testing on animals? The world of technology aims to develop alternative methods to experimentation. “The idea of TKPlate was born in 2014 with a scientific report on alternative methods to animal testing that could be used by experts‘EFSA“: these are the words of the toxicologist Jean-Lou Dorne which support the EFSA statement which speaks, in no uncertain terms, of a milestone on the road towards a future without the use of animal testing in the field of food safety. Gamberosso.it writes it

In fact, according to the newspaper, “historically, assessments on the safety of chemical substances in food and feed have been based on evidence from animal experiments. This practice has guaranteed, in principle, the safety of our foods since the 1950s However, society and scientists above all have been, for years, increasingly questioning this practice, both for ethical and scientific reasons. In this context it is becoming a reality the use of tools alternatives to generate more representative information on toxicokinetics (TK, how the body handles chemicals) and toxicity/toxicodynamics (TD, i.e. the effects of chemicals on the body)”.

Open source software comes to the rescue

TKPlate, explains Gamberosso, “is an online platform that offers a space and a suite of tools to scientists and authorities regulation to model and predict TK and TD properties. Leading this project are two EFSA scientists, the toxicologist Jean-Lou Dorne and the statistician Jose Cortiñas Abrahantes.”

“This platform allows risk assessors and others involved in toxicology to model TK and TD processes in all species included in the platform. Basically, you select the species, the chemical substance or group of chemicals, the parameters input such as exposure type, then you run the models with a simple click toxicokinetics it tells us how the body absorbs, distributes, metabolizes and excretes the chemical. Toxicodynamics explores the toxic effects on molecules, cells, tissues, organs or an entire organism”, declared Jean-Lou Dorne. In essence, with this system the concentrations of chemical substances within the organism can be calculated starting from the intakes (TK) and then predict the effects (TD) they may cause.These results can directly replace animal data, reducing the need for new experiments.

