Animals | Naturalists puzzled by the behavior of the Eagle that attacked people – “Completely unique”

in Norway the behavior of the golden eagle that attacked several people was abnormal according to the Norwegian authorities, news agency AFP reported.

In September, a bird attacked people in Norway, causing them deep wounds that required hospital treatment. The eagle was euthanized after it injured a small child in Orkland County. No one was seriously injured.

The ornithologist who gave an interview to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation Alv Ottar of Folkestad according to him, the bird’s behavior was completely alien to it, and no similar example can be found in the literature of the field.

The Norwegian Environment Agency has confirmed, based on the footage, that it was probably one bird that attacked people.

“The encounters between golden eagles and humans, which have been seen in several places in Norway over the past few weeks, are completely unique,” the agency’s senior advisor Susanne Hanssen said in a statement.

“We are not aware of any similar cases in Norway or internationally.”

Researchers have considered a possible theory that humans may have fed the eagle, after which the bird became bolder when approaching humans. According to Hanssen, similar behavior can be seen in birds that have grown up in captivity.