Animals More than 60 puppies rescued from frost in Turkey – Video shows rescue operation

It is still unclear how dozens of puppies had ended up.

28.1. 19:45

In all 63 wild puppies were rescued from frost death on Thursday in Turkey’s Erzurum province, according to Reuters.

According to the local government, many of the dogs caught suffer from hypothermia. The puppies were taken to a local animal clinic for treatment, and authorities say they are already better off.

Outdoor temperature has dropped to 16 degrees below zero at night in Erzurum this week.

Animals and humans have also suffered from exceptionally cold weather in recent days in southern and central Europe. In the early part of the week, thousands of farmed fish died during a snowstorm in northwestern Greece.