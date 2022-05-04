Animals Mikko, the redfish, has died of a stroke

Mikko, a beloved media person in the maritime world of Helsinki, died on Tuesday.

Mikko sea bass has died of a stroke, Sea Life reports. The famous sea bass would have turned 18 this year.

Sea Life says Mikko, who was sluggish, had been transferred to a quarantine pool on Tuesday morning for more detailed investigations. In the pool, the fish had had a sudden illness and died, despite rescue efforts, on the arms of the aquarium intendant.

Holding difficulties Mikko, who was transferred to Sea Life because of it, had time to live near Linnanmäki for 15 years.

Mikko got a lot of media visibility with his presumptions, the best known of which is probably eating a bottle brush. The 35-cent bottle brush disappeared from the aquarium operator’s hand into the mouth of a nearly one-meter-long blue fish in December 2019, reported by HS.

“It was ripped open, literally,” said Sea Life’s curator at the time Markus Dernjatini.

Eventually, Mikko was put to sleep and the brush removed from his throat.

