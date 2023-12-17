Animals | Master bird imitators are the best at solving puzzles

Kottarainen is bursting with language skills and brain power.

Although not birds, like humans, do not have a language of speech and thought that could be used to solve puzzles, their ability to speak seems to be connected to general cleverness as well.

At least sparrows are better at solving problems, the better they are at learning different vocalizations that are new to them.

US researchers investigated the issue with nearly 200 wild birds, representing 21 sparrow species, caught in New York state. Their range of sounds and ability to learn sounds was known from previous studies.

Now each species' ability to cope in a puzzle situation was tested, which became more difficult.

In the experiment, the birds had to get to the food by first lifting the lid, then by piercing the membrane. Third, before removing the lid, the bird had to pull the food container out of the transparent container using a stick attached to it.

The top positions were invaded by species that excelled at learning sounds. They also had in common the size of the brain in relation to the body size.

Among the best, the most familiar to Finns was the starling. It is a versatile chirper and master imitator, which may sound like a willow bird, a cowbird or a magpie, for example.

Among others, the park tit, which does not imitate but otherwise learns the song and other sounds of its species throughout its life, made the company.

This was the first time that a link between intellectual abilities and phonological abilities was directly demonstrated.

The connection has been speculated to exist based on such big-brained vocal geniuses as humans, whales, elephants, crows and parrots.

When attempts have been made to investigate the matter, the results have remained unclear until now. It is due to the fact that all previous studies had compared individuals of the same species. Different species had to be compared so that the differences were sufficiently large, the researchers say In his report in the journal Science.

And what connects vocalization, reasoning and brain growth so that they have developed hand in hand in sparrows, for example?

You can only guess, and that's what researchers do. It has been found that the ability to learn sounds and solve problems is affected by the abundance of certain neurotransmitter receptors in the brain.

So it can be at least partly about the regulation of the neurotransmitter.

Published in Science in Nature 8/2023