Animals | Maarit Kuninkainen and Jalo-boy’s bath time was interrupted by a surprising guest: A snake fell out of the towel

The grain snake got lost in the wrong apartment in Pori. The right owner of the pet was quickly found with the help of social media.

On Monday morning Maarit Kunkinain had just done the morning chores for his son Noble with in Sampola, Pori, when a surprising guest scared them.

Kuninkainen, who is on medical leave, was about to take a shower with the boy. The one-year-old and three-month-old boy was sitting on the toilet seat, waiting, when Kuninkainen picked up a towel lying on the bathroom floor.

“That’s where the snake fell,” he says.

He was scared, but he reacted quickly. First the boy in my arms and safely on the other side of the door, then back to the bathroom to take a picture of the surprise guest.

“I started to find out if it was dangerous with an image search on a search engine.”

Quickly It became clear to the king that it was a relatively harmless grain snake. He first called the maintenance company and then the emergency center, from which rescuers were sent to the scene.

The father of the family had already left for work. The king called his snake-loving husband very cautiously.

“The man said that luckily he was at work, because he probably would have messed up in the situation.”

When the rescue unit arrived, the snake was gone. Snakes have a tendency to hide, so with a little reasoning, it was decided to rip the back plate out of the washing machine. That’s where the snake was found.

“The boy was more afraid of the men from the rescue service that came in than of the snake,” says Kuninkainen.

Meanwhile Maarit Kuninkainen asked the property manager about the owner of the snake, but to no avail. Then he made a wanted notice in the Puskaradio Facebook group from Pori.

Soon the doorbell rang, and the upstairs neighbor arrived to collect his snake. The family lives in an apartment on the sixth floor.

Later on Monday, it turned out that another resident of the house, the Grain Serpent, had also disappeared earlier. In addition, the neighbor who picked up the snake said on social media that the snake’s terrarium was apparently too big for the snake in question.

“Someone commented that the snake might have panicked and run away,” says Kuninkainen.

The snake’s route to the apartment remained a mystery, but it must have traveled along pipelines or ventilation ducts.

The alarm for the animal rescue mission came at 8:21 a.m. on Monday.