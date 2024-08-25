Animals | Lukas Holma picked up a dead swan from the water at the boat dock – suspicion arose about the cause of death

Animals|During the day, the emergency center received several calls about a “behaving abnormally” swan. It was later found dead.

On Sunday Lukas Holma was arriving at his boat in Merisatamanranta when the day took a sad turn.

“There was a woman at the gate who said she saw a dead swan in the water. We let him in through the gate.”

Then Holma also noticed the dead bird.

“It was dead in the water.”

Holma lifted the mute swan from the water to the pier and the woman called the emergency center. He says that by seven in the evening, the rescue personnel had not arrived.

The cause of the swan’s death is not completely certain, but Holma thought that it might have crashed into a boat or been crushed between the boats.

In any case, Holma thought the bird’s death was a sad thing.

“Yes, it’s a shame.”

Based on the pictures, the bird is a ringed mute swan.

In attendance fire marshal Tarmo Helander tells HS that according to his information, the emergency center had received several calls about a swan behaving abnormally.

According to Helander’s information, the swan had not yet died at that time.

“The situation center duty officer had followed the incident, but based on the risk assessment at the time, no task was assigned to the rescue service.”

Mute swan (Cygnus olor) is an abundant, pacified duck bird in Finland.

The mute swan is distinguished from other Finnish swans by the black hump on its beak. Whooper and whooper swans have yellow-black beaks, but the mute swan’s beak is reddish.