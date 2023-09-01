Animals | Korkeasaari collects money for manuli

This year, the object of Korkeasaari’s Night of Cats fundraising is manuli. A manulin cub born in the summer is also pawing at the zoo.

in Korkeasaari we will collect money for the manuli in the coming weekends.

The night of cats is Korkeasaari’s biggest conservation event, which is celebrated on September 2 and 9. Then the zoo is open from ten in the morning to eleven in the evening, and from every ticket purchased, a euro is directed to the protection of manuli.

“We hope that with the help of our visitors, we can direct significant support to the manulas. Their number in nature is decreasing, even though the species is classified as viable”, Korkeasaari’s director of animal care and protection Nina Trontti says in Korkeasaari’s press release.

Climate change and human activities are destroying the habitats of the manul living in the steppes of Central Asia. Poisoning of prey animals, reduction of food, hunting for fur and free-roaming dogs are also threats to manulas, according to the release.

To Korkeasaari born in in the summer, a manulin cub that lives with its mother in Kissalaakso.

Since many felines are most active at dusk, the manuli newcomer’s chances of being spotted are the best possible during the Cats’ night, the release states.

The puppy’s father also lives in Korkeasaari, but his residence is hidden from the public in the backyard of Kissalaakso.

To the press release according to the way of life and occurrence of manuli in nature are poorly known, so their protection is largely research, so that protection measures can be targeted effectively.

In Pakistan, for example, 13 new manuli occurrence areas have been discovered in recent years.

Korkeasaari has supported the protection of wild manuli since 2014.

According to the release, manuli research is also carried out in zoos. It can be used to search for methods that would bring manuli in nature close to game cameras and thus within the reach of research.