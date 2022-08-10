Animals | Jyrki Suursalmi was calmly rowing on the cottage pond when a “hairy rock” appeared in the field of view – “You could see a bear’s paw on it”

Matti Pilssari, director of the game management association, characterizes the case as rare.

Jyrki Suursalmi was leisurely rowing on Tuesday evening at Ylä-Ryöty’s lake, when his eyes were drawn to a special sight on the shore.

“My wife and I were fishing for a perch when, as if at the same time, we saw that there was a hairy rock over there.”

He and his wife Fairy tale Suursalmi thought when they approached the “hairy rock” that there was a moose’s paw floating on the shore.

“I saw that it was a moose when I could only see a little of the back and a leg.”

They didn’t bother to go very close, even though the animal looked dead.

“Yes, the flies were buzzing around it so much that you realized it couldn’t leave anywhere.”

To the place it was decided to get a younger brother who moved a lot in nature and was fond of hunting. The wife stayed at the couple’s cabin and Suursalmi headed with his brother in a rowing boat towards the discovery site. They didn’t take any weapons on the trip because the animal had already looked so dead before, says Suursalmi.

“We went a little closer and saw that the weld, the bear’s paw, could be seen under the water a little.”

According to Suursalmi, the bear looked quite small. The brothers did not touch the bear, but decided to call a neighbor who has connections to the hunting circles.

Suursalmi has had a cabin on Mäntyharju at Ylä-Ryöty pond since the 1970s, but he has never seen a bear in the area before.

“From time to time, people here have seen when a bear has glimpsed across the road somewhere.”

The bear did not show any external signs from which the cause of death could be deduced.

Mäntyharjun-Hirvensalmen operations manager of the game management association Matti Pilsari says that the bear is now on its way to the Oulu Food Agency, where the cause of its death will be determined. According to Pilsari, the bear did not show any external signs from which the cause of death could have been deduced.

“It looked intact that way.”

The bear was lifted from the water on Wednesday morning. The police also visited the place to assess the situation, says Pilssari.

“The police have announced that no crime of any kind is suspected in the case.”

The bear’s carcass was in such bad condition that Pilssari suspects that it had been in the water for some time.

“The rotting had already started. You can say that it has been in the water for a long time. It’s been there for weeks or months anyway. Know, even if you fell on weak ice and drowned.”

From nature According to Pilsari, bear carcasses or bones are rarely found.

“This is so rare that at least I don’t remember ever finding one in the immediate vicinity.”

For example, old bears can retreat to sheltered wintering dens to die.

According to Pilssar’s estimate, the Mäntyharju bear was around 2.5–3.5 years old when it died, so it did not die of old age.

“It had a back paw width of 12 and a front paw of 12.5 centimeters, so it was such a youthful bear. Probably less than a hundred kilos live weight.”

If you spot a dead large animal in the wild or, for example, crash with one, you should always report it to the 112 emergency number.

“Through that, the information circulates to the authority and from there to the local big game office assistants.”

The incident was reported first Over.