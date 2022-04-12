Animals Jarmo Räikkönen’s day walk stopped at an exceptional sight in Lauttasaari – little Kuutti lay on the shore: “It was an endearing situation”

The pup of the seal, surrounded by admirers, was finally able to dive back into the water.

Helsinki resident Jarmo Räikkönen outdoor activities took a surprising turn on Tuesday when a popular sight met on the popular beach route in Lauttasaari.

On the shore, next to the dirt road, rested the seal pup, Kuutti.

A few wonders had already gathered around the animal, and one of them had called for help from Korkeasaari, Räikkönen says.

“We looked at what Kuutti was saying. It seemed to be in a bone, and Korkeasaari had become an instruction not to touch. ”

You need Räikkönen, who has lived in Lauttasaari for 20 years, saw the cube for the first time with his own eyes.

“It was a tender situation.”

According to Räikkönen, wildlife belongs to the life of Lauttasaari, which is also reflected in the behavior of the townspeople.

“People already know how to react that they don’t go out with their dogs to upset the animals. That is a positive thing. But swans and ducks, which are really plentiful here, are fed, and that is not recommended. ”

High Island from the wildlife hospital, HS is told that Kuutti is scrambling back into the water on his own and was reportedly out of trouble.

It is estimated from the Wildlife Hospital that similar situations rarely occur in the city, ie it was not an everyday encounter.