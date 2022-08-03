Animals | “It’s a shame that the animals were kept in care for too long” – The wild animal shelter that is the subject of a criminal investigation continues despite the prohibitions

Avi forbids taking animals for treatment if they are not provided with adequate facilities and care.

Regional state Administrative Agency in its recent decision, forbids the Nordic Wildlife Care wild animal shelter located in Mustasaari from continuing and repeating activities that violate the Animal Protection Act.

The agency forbids the animal shelter, for example, from taking in animals for which it does not have the appropriate holding places or sufficient resources and know-how to carry out the treatment. The ban takes effect immediately and is valid indefinitely.

On Tuesday, the Regional Administration Office of Western and Central Finland issued the decisions regarding the wild animal shelter and its permanent animal exhibition. It is possible to appeal about them to the administrative court.

The clinic can therefore continue its operations even after the recent decisions, if the requirements regarding animal holding places, resources and expertise are met. The Regional Administrative Agency can assess the situation in its possible next inspection.

Nordic Wildlife Care takes care of wild animals and returns them to nature. HS told in June for the negligence that occurred at the wildlife shelter.

In April, an unannounced inspection was carried out at the zoo. According to the recent decision of the Regional Administrative Agency, the inspection found numerous deficiencies in the premises used for animal care.

According to the inspection, the premises were unsafe for the animals, unhygienic, dirty, largely wet and too dark. The animals under treatment also did not have sufficient opportunities for species-specific behavior. For example, the swans and swans could not get into the water.

The device used for tube feeding was also dangerous and unhygienic for the cubs.

Nordic Owner of Wildlife Care Mark Harju says that he himself has not yet received the new decisions of the regional administration office. According to him, the decisions will not have immediate effects on the operation of the wildlife sanctuary.

According to Harju, the animals are no longer kept in the hall in the same facilities that were inspected in April.

“Renovation had started in the hall last autumn. During the inspection, we had to temporarily keep the animals in those premises. Now the hall has been empty since the coots and swans were released after the ice left. The interior of the hall will be dismantled, enough windows will be made and the lighting will be renewed. New treatment and holding facilities for the animals will be made there,” says Harju.

According to him, the renovation of the hall can be completed by the end of the year.

Nordic Wildlife Life is still accepting new animals.

“We get thousands of calls a year. I’m going to see the injured man now,” says Harju.

Regional state Administrative Agency in a recent decision, prohibits animal shelters from operating in such a way that wild animals are unnecessarily tamed. At the same time, Hoitola is prohibited from continuing to care for wild animals for an unnecessarily long time or from taking them for sustenance.

The animal shelter has said that it keeps the cubs in its care for 1–2 months. According to the Regional Administrative Agency, the treatment time is exceptionally long, and no opportunity has been arranged for the six to learn skills necessary for survival in nature, such as food procurement.

“It’s a shame that the animals were kept in care for too long,” says Harju.

Permanently with regard to the animal exhibition, the regional administrative agency ordered the wild animal shelter to, among other things, take care of the animals’ safety.

The reason behind the safety order was that the moose had escaped from the enclosure at least twice. The last time it was stopped on the order of the police.

According to Harju, the enclosure has been repaired.

MTV said on Monday that the police have started a preliminary investigation into the operation of the wild animal shelter. The crime under investigation is animal protection crime.

Harju denies having committed the crime.