Animals | Is this the cutest animal in Korkeasaari? “Nyrpä Princess” shows a sour face all the time

The manulin cub born in the zoo in the summer is already a mature teenager. What kind of personality has the Princess grown into?

In a snowstorm a soft-looking gray ball of fur quickly catches a glimpse.

It peeks a little suspiciously from behind the tree and then climbs onto a branch to sniff the paper bag.

Manuli seems grumpy. It wouldn't want to get its feet dirty in the sinking snow. It seems to be a bit of a fine hem.

The long blond mustache vibrates.

Still not hungry, the creature inches and nimbly climbs down from the tree.

Then the manuli disappears from sight again.

Princess, Princess Peters, PP, Pämpylä. The beloved puppy has many names.

Korkeasaari In June, a happy family event took place at the zoo, when the shelter's manuls, i.e. the feral cats Mimi and Arkas, got a puppy.

The event was considered a small miracle: Mimi, who moved to Korkeasaari from a German zoo, and Arkas, who arrived in Helsinki from Budapest, only needed to get to know each other and practice mating, but the couple did not spend much time during the heat.

The boy's first months were an uncertain time. Manuli are very sensitive to toxoplasma parasites, which is why puppy mortality is high.

But Mimi took good care of her firstborn, cuddling and feeding. Apart from the vet, no one saw the puppy at all, except through the camera image.

And now the Princess is already a half-year-old teenager, almost as big as her mother. He is a spoiled case, his mother's only child. Behaves according to its name, does not want to share its own.

The animal keeper in charge of the Korkeasaari predator group Jonne Stenroth knows the zoo animals better than anyone.

What type is the Princess?

“It's very manuli-like: everything for me right now. Whatever its mother has, the Princess immediately wants it for herself,” laughs Stenroth.

“And the Princess's basic look is that of a grumpy old man,” Stenroth continues.

Manulas have round pupils, which makes their gaze look very human-like. Manuli's fur is denser than that of any other feline.

Princess is outwardly like a fluffy muffin with frosting, with sad-looking doe eyes, inherited from his father. The princess has short legs and a tail and a flat face.

Manulik Prinsessa is a slightly unusual individual, as its coat is decorated with strong stripes. Striped manulas are very rarely seen in zoos.

The thick fur is dense and warm, after all, in the aro cat's own lands on the steppes of Central Asia in Mongolia, China and Russia, it is even 40–50 degrees below zero in winter.

Manuli has a funny looking style of movement. Just as if it was moving in spurts.

It rushes forward, stops suddenly. It's still like a rock. If the stones resting under the snow layer of the zoo were visible, the aroki cat would not necessarily be distinguished much.

And now The princess flips again in a clumsy mood. The snow is so thick that it is difficult to move.

Maybe you're hungry?

According to zookeeper Stenroth, the Princess's delicacies have so far been all the crumbs that have been offered to her. Rabbits, quail, rats, mice and other rodents – all sink.

Especially in the summer, the manuls eat so much goodies that they multiply their weight for the winter. In winter and early spring, the appetite decreases.

Stenroth often serves manuli treats hidden in a paper bag so that the manuli can prey on them.

Predation The princess has already trained to the point of exhaustion with her mother's tail, which she has been chasing for a month.

“Emo's tail is the best toy.”

The Princess is also fond of playing pranks. It chases the air, plunges, bounces and stops.

But lately Prinsessa has been more and more just mooing and lounging, like her mother. It's part of the species' behavior, because why waste energy on unnecessary fussing.

According to zookeeper Jonne Stenroth, manuli-Prinsessa is like nature's own Grumpy cat.

Manulit belong to the conservation program of European zoos, which aims to maintain a healthy and genetically diverse shelter population of the species.

The individuals in the zoos belong to the worldwide stud book. The sport also has its own sport coordinator who, among other things, monitors who can continue the family.

This is all due to the fact that in the past the species was classified as watchable. Currently, manulis are considered a viable species, but on the other hand, no one really knows how many manulis exist.

Manulis are very difficult to study in the wild. First of all, there are not very many of them, and secondly, they hide in the terrain very skillfully.

Due to the naturally weak immunity, some disease could easily wipe out a large part of the manuli from their lives.

Manulei are also threatened by hunting: many people would love to carry the thick fur of an aro cat. The species has been pacified elsewhere except in Mongolia, but monitoring is insufficient.

A full-grown manuli is roughly the size of a domestic cat, and weighs around 2.5-5 kg.

Korkeasaari The princess is already becoming an adult.

As well as the fact that Manuli's mother Mimi misses more and more her own time, because that's how Manuli are, a bit of a recluse by nature.

“Manulis are not social flowers,” Stenroth sculpts.

Father Arkas has been living on his own in other premises the whole time.

In the spring, the Princess becomes independent in one fell swoop, when she moves to the Prague Zoo in the Czech Republic.

Perhaps the Princess will soon have her own puppy chasing its mother's tail.