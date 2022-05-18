Animals “Is this a dream?” The Taisto dog ate snus and put Kaisa Kukkonen in a creepy condition

The owner should contact a veterinarian if they suspect that their pet has eaten something inappropriate.

“What hell? Is this a dream? ” Kerava Kaisa Kukkonen thought as he unknowingly opened the tailgate of his car. The smell and sight were considerable, as Kukkonen’s 5-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog Fight had defecated around the car.

“Note the situation. Find the swamp. Immerse yourself in the car, ”Kukkonen describes the mood after what happened in public In its Facebook update.

Kukkonen suspects that Taisto had accidentally eaten a snuff bag, which confused his stomach.

“Taisto is a greedy dog ​​who likes to carry and eat stuff found on the street. I have also dug several snuff bags out of my mouth during the spring, ”he says.

Usually In his car, Kukkonen uses a bar between the cab and the rear to prevent the dogs from jumping on the front seat. This time there was no bar, and Taisto got to mess up the front of the car as well.

In the car with the fight was Kukkonen’s second dog, of the same breed Felt slipper.

“The backpack was glued to the edge of the trunk. It had been trying to dodge shower. ”

At the time of the accident on Monday, Kukkonen and his dogs were on their way to Lahti. He lined the driver’s bench with a garbage bag so he could drive home without messing himself up.

Just last week, Kukkonen had planned to take his car to the interior. On Tuesday, the car was taken to Pasila for washing when it was really needed.

“Is it is very common for dogs to eat vague things from the outside, ”says a veterinarian who specializes in small animal diseases. Mathilda Sjöholm Tammiston Animal Hospital from Evidensia.

The owners bring dogs to the reception every week for this reason, he says. Cats are more picky about eating foreign objects, so a dog is typically brought to the doctor.

After eating nicotine products such as snuff bags or cigarette butts, the dog may get nicotine poisoning. The weight of the animal affects the severity of the condition.

“The smaller the dog, the higher the dose of nicotine per kilogram of body weight.”

Canine symptoms of nicotine poisoning include drooling, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Poisoning can also cause a dog to behave overactive or aggressively, Sjöholm says.

Symptoms soon begin with eating nicotine.

Usually, dogs snatch used snuff bags or cigarette butts that don’t have a lot of nicotine left. Chewing or eating them is not as dangerous as unused snuff or whole tobacco.

In more severe cases, the dog may experience seizure-type symptoms or become weak. Poisoning can be life-threatening for the animal.

“In that case, the pet may have stolen a snuff can, swallowed unused bags, and received a large amount of nicotine.”

Proprietary should contact your veterinarian soon if you suspect your pet has eaten something inappropriate. The veterinarian can advise the owner, for example, on vomiting the dog with hydrogen peroxide.

“This can be done unless the dog has eaten anything sharp, sour or alkaline.”

However, Sjöholm recommends that you always bring the animal to the office for medical vomiting, which is safer and more secure.

Sometimes a foreign object has to be cut off if vomiting is not successful. Repeated surgeries are a risk to the animal, so if your dog has a habit of constantly eating foreign objects, the owner may consider using a muzzle when outdoors. However, this is rare, Sjöholm says.

“A basic greedy Labrador retriever doesn’t have to use a booth.”

Damage after Monday Kaisa Kukkonen followed Taisto’s well-being and decided not to take this to the vet. The dog’s diarrhea continued for the rest of the day, but on Tuesday the dog is already feeling better.

Now Kukkonen is considering whether Taisto should use the muzzle when going outside so that he can’t eat anything unauthorized. In the future, he says he will at least follow more closely what the dog puts in his mouth.

“I’m not starting to stack snuff bags because there are much more dangerous things on the street. For the dog, this was an injury. The emergency did not read the law. ”