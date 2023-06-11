Sunday, June 11, 2023
Animals | IS: A large whale is moving off Finland

June 11, 2023
in World Europe
A whale appeared on Saturday off Kökari in the Baltic Sea. Another eyewitness says he saw it around noon on Sunday south of Eckerö in Åland.

in the Baltic Sea saw a whale on Saturday afternoon, reports Evening News. On Saturday, the mammal appeared around the boat of three friends who were fishing, frolicking in front of Kökar in the Baltic Sea. Another eyewitness says he saw a whale around noon on Sunday south of Eckerö in Åland.

The expert interviewed by IS estimates that it is a humpback whale.

Humpback whales has been seen in the Baltic Sea almost every year during the last ten years, it is said On the pages of Suomen Luonno. In Finland, there are sightings from 2018, 2006 and 1978. The closest place to Finland where humpback whales stay regularly is Northern Norway.

The humpback whale population in the North Atlantic has grown to more than 10,000 individuals after the collapse caused by fishing, according to Suomen Luonno’s website. As the number of whales increases, their straying into the Baltic Sea may become even more common.

